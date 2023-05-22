Key cyber vacancy could open country to cyber threats​

President Biden has yet to nominate a replacement for former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, who resigned earlier this year. The expected departure of Gen. Paul Nakasone, the head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, has deepened fears among top cyber policymakers.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to nominate a new national cyber director as cyberattacks have increased and continue to be a significant threat to the nation.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they were “extremely concerned” the continued delay to fill the position could “hinder the implementation” of the national cyber strategy, which was released recently.

Gallagher further said in a statement to The Hill that “The White House is moving unacceptably slow to nominate a new National Cyber Director.”

“As the only position tasked with delivering and moving forward a National Cyber Strategy, each day the position goes unfilled is a day wasted towards achieving this mission,” he added.

