Surgeon General warns of social media risks for teens

Murthy cited growing evidence that online content is hurting the development of the nation’s youth, our colleague Joseph Choi reported.

“I’m issuing this advisory because we’re in the middle of a youth mental health crisis and I’m concerned that social media is contributing to the harms that kids are experiencing,” Murthy told The Hill.

Murthy specifically pointed to the possibility of a link between time spent on social media and depression and anxiety.

He cited one 2019 study that found adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 who spent more than three hours on social media daily had double the risk of developing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Teenagers on average spend 3 1/2 hours on social media every day, according to data cited in the advisory.

The advisory acknowledged social media can provide some benefits to young people.

It noted a majority of young girls of color say they regularly see “positive and identity-affirming content” online.

