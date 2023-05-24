TikTok CEO vows to ‘prevail’ despite Montana ban

Technology
TikTok CEO voices confidence amid Montana legal battle
CEO Shou Zi Chew brushed off Montana’s recent move to ban TikTok in the state, saying the company is “confident” it will “prevail” as it sues Montana over the new law.
© AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
“We believe that the Montana bill that was recently passed is simply unconstitutional,” Chew said in an interview with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum.
“We very recently filed a lawsuit to challenge this in the courts,” he said. “And we are confident that we will prevail.”
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation banning TikTok last week, making it the first state to prohibit the video-sharing app amid concerns about data privacy and its China-based parent company, ByteDance.
The law is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.
TikTok moved quickly to sue Montana’s attorney general over the law.
Microsoft will launch a new service powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help users of its Windows 11 platform. In a blog post, the company said Windows Copilot can explain content to users by either rewriting or summarizing it. Users can also ask general questions to the Windows Copilot, similar to the Bing Chat system, according to the blog post. Microsoft also said it will allow developers to extend …
Forty-eight states and Washington, D.C., are suing an Arizona telecommunications company for allegedly sending robocalls to millions of numbers on the Do Not Call Registry, according to a filing.
In the suit, attorneys general from all states except Alaska and South Dakota allege Michael D. Lansky LLC — which does business under the name Avid Telecom — its owner Michael Lansky, and its vice president Stacey Reeves violated federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws with the robocalls between December 2018 and January 2023.
(KTLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action, but this time as a boss at Netflix. The former California governor has a position in the C-suite as the streamer’s chief action officer. In a tongue-in-cheek video posted online, the movie star revealed his new role after running over a Mercedes-Benz with a tank. “No one loves action as much as I do,” he declared as he arrived at his new gig at Netflix’s …
The White House on Wednesday condemned China for blacklisting imports of memory chips from the U.S-based company Micron, but it cautioned that Beijing’s sanctions would not derail Washington’s efforts to improve communication between the two nuclear-armed powers. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Beijing’s allegations that imports of Micron’s chips pose a national security risk to China are “baseless,” and he said the move is a reaction to a joint statement by Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Saturday coordinating to push back on coercive economic measures by the PRC.
ChatGPT creators call for an AI watchdog
The founders of OpenAI said there is a need to regulate artificial intelligence as the tool has become “more powerful than other technologies,” The New York Times reported.
Netflix cracks down on password sharing
Netflix is informing users that the will no longer be able to share passwords across accounts with people outside of their household, Mashable reported.
US officials believe Ukraine was likely responsible for Kremlin drone attack: report
U.S. officials believe that Ukraine was likely behind the failed drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month, along with a number of other killings and incursions on Russian territory, according to reports.
Intelligence officials do not know which unit was behind the drone attack and it’s unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knew about it beforehand, the New York Times reported.
(AP) — As it marks its 25th anniversary Wednesday, the European Central Bank is readying a proposed design for a digital version of the euro, responding to pressure from developing technology that could change how money is used over the bank’s next decades.
ECB President Christine Lagarde says a digital euro could offer a way for people to buy things without depending on payment service providers controlled by non-European companies. Those could include Mastercard, Visa, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
