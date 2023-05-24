TikTok CEO vows to ‘prevail’ despite Montana ban

“We believe that the Montana bill that was recently passed is simply unconstitutional,” Chew said in an interview with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum.

“We very recently filed a lawsuit to challenge this in the courts,” he said. “And we are confident that we will prevail.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation banning TikTok last week, making it the first state to prohibit the video-sharing app amid concerns about data privacy and its China-based parent company, ByteDance.

The law is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

TikTok moved quickly to sue Montana’s attorney general over the law.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.