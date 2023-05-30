Musk kicks off China visit

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said the strained relations between the U.S. and China require “mutual respect,” The Associated Press reported.

“We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Qin told Musk, the AP reported, citing a ministry statement.

Qin, however, did not provide detailed steps as to how to improve the relations, the AP reported.

The foreign ministry also quoted Musk as calling the U.S. and Chinese economies “conjoined twins” and saying he was willing to expand business in China, Reuters reported.

Musk’s visit to China is the first he’s made in several years to the country, which is a major producer for Tesla and hosts the EV maker’s largest production hub.

The Hill reached out to Tesla for comment.

Musk has described the world’s two leading economies as “conjoined twins” before, including in a CNBC interview earlier this month when he suggested it was only a matter of time before China invades Taiwan.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.