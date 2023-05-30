Technology
Musk kicks off China visit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with China’s foreign minister on Tuesday as part of his visit to the country amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing.
China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said the strained relations between the U.S. and China require “mutual respect,” The Associated Press reported.
“We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Qin told Musk, the AP reported, citing a ministry statement.
Qin, however, did not provide detailed steps as to how to improve the relations, the AP reported.
The foreign ministry also quoted Musk as calling the U.S. and Chinese economies “conjoined twins” and saying he was willing to expand business in China, Reuters reported.
Musk’s visit to China is the first he’s made in several years to the country, which is a major producer for Tesla and hosts the EV maker’s largest production hub.
The Hill reached out to Tesla for comment.
Musk has described the world’s two leading economies as “conjoined twins” before, including in a CNBC interview earlier this month when he suggested it was only a matter of time before China invades Taiwan.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
The Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal seeking to hold Reddit responsible for alleged child pornography on its site. In a brief, unsigned order, the justices rejected a request Monday from a group of unnamed victims and their parents to reverse a lower ruling that favored the forum website. Internet companies enjoy wide legal protections for third-party content under a controversial shield known as Section 230, which …
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is warning her Twitter followers that an account claiming to be her is not actually real. “FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her official account Tuesday, referring to Twitter owner Elon Musk. “It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am …
A group of artificial intelligence (AI) experts and industry leaders are warning that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity and that mitigating its risks should be a “global priority.” “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” the one-sentence statement read. The open letter was released Tuesday by a …
Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison for sentence
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding investors, reported to a federal prison Tuesday to start her more than 11-year sentence, The Hill’s Jared Gans reported.
Twitter now worth one-third of original purchasing price
According to Fidelity, the social media platform is currently worth 33 percent of what Elon Musk originally paid to acquire the company, Bloomberg reported.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Education Ministry says it has been targeted in a cyberattack described as the most extensive in the country’s history, aimed at disabling a centralized high school examination platform. It said the distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks aimed at overwhelming …
LONDON (AP) — Ameca can speak French, Chinese or dozens of other languages, instantly compose a poem or sketch a cat on request. Ask for a smile, and you’ll get a clenched grin on her rubbery blue face. Ameca is a humanoid robot powered by generative artificial intelligence that gives it the …
