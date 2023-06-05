Apple jumps into VR

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the headset a “new kind of computer” that augments reality by “seamlessly blending” the real world and the digital.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at. Vision Pro feels familiar, yet it’s entirely new,” he said.

The product is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands and voice, Cook said.

Vision Pro comes at a hefty price tag: The headset will start at $3,499 and be available for purchase in early 2024.

Apple’s most direct competitor for Vision Pro appears to be Facebook parent Meta and its Quest headsets.

Meta has put a greater focus on VR and the so-called metaverse since October 2021, though has encountered a number of hurdles.

Last week, Meta announced its latest headset model, Quest 3, will be released later this year.

Read the full report at TheHill.com.