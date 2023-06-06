Cyber key front in mounting US-China tensions

Technology
Cyberspace plays integral part in rising US-China tensions
The growing tensions between the U.S. and China have had a major impact on various sectors, including cyberspace, which is now becoming an integral part of modern warfare.
As the two powers continue to spar over trade, technology, sanctions and Taiwan, cyber is increasingly being used by the two nations to achieve some of their goals in the defense, economic and political realms.
Just last week, U.S. intelligence agencies released a joint advisory based on a Microsoft report that found a Chinese state-sponsored cyber actor, known as Volt Typhoon, has been accessing credentials and network systems of critical infrastructure organizations in parts of the U.S., including the territory of Guam, which has a military base of strategic interest to the U.S.
“It’s interesting that China is caught doing it in Guam that certainly fits with their military planning, but this is just the future of conflict,” said James Lewis, senior vice president and director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Lewis, who wasn’t too surprised by the Microsoft report, said cyberspace is increasingly becoming “part of modern warfare.”
In response to the discovery of Volt Typhoon, lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee released a statement last week expressing their worry about the malicious activity.
“We are extremely concerned by the news of Chinese state-sponsored malicious activity against U.S. critical infrastructure networks, and the activity in Guam is especially concerning considering the heightened risk to the U.S. military,” the lawmakers said.
How policy will be impacting the tech sector now and in the future:
A group of Democratic senators wrote to Twitter owner Elon Musk and the company’s incoming CEO, Linda Yaccarino, to raise concerns that actions since Musk’s takeover of the social media platform may have violated legal obligations and threatened consumer data security. Democrat Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Ron Wyden (Ore.) and Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) wrote a letter regarding allegations that Twitter, …
Senators are set to convene for three bipartisan briefings on artificial intelligence (AI) to deepen their expertise on this “pressing topic,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and others announced on Tuesday. “As AI transforms our world, the Senate must keep abreast of the extraordinary potential, and risks, AI presents,” reads the “Dear Colleague” letter signed by Schumer and fellow Sens. Mike …
Apple will stop autocorrecting swear words, including the expletive that has often been replaced with ‘ducking’ much to the frustration of users, with new machine learning technology. “In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Autocorrect …
The FBI is warning the public about the use of “deepfakes” to harass or blackmail targets with fake sexually explicit photos or videos of them. The agency said in a statement on Monday that technological advancements have continuously improved the quality, customizability and accessibility of content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) …
News we’ve flagged from the intersection of tech and other topics:
|
Not all iPhones will get latest iOS
The new iOS17 announced at Apple’s conference Monday won’t roll out on all iPhones. Mashable broke down which devices will be eligible and more information about the update.
Google’s top lawyer prepares for tech battles
Google is facing legal challenges on several fronts, and Bloomberg News reported on their general counsel, Halimah DeLaine Prado, who is leading the charge.
Upcoming news themes and events we’re watching:
-
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property will hold a hearing about artificial intelligence and intellectual property on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
