trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision merger

by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 06/13/23 5:44 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 06/13/23 5:44 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags blizzard Brad Smith Brad Smith call of duty FTC Jen Easterly Microsoft Microsoft-Activision Blizzard video games Xbox

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
  2. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  3. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
  5. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  6. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  7. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  8. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  9. Five Takeaways from Trump’s arraignment 
  10. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  11. ‘This day will go down in infamy’: Trump rages in post-arraignment speech
  12. House fails to override Biden veto on DC accountability bill
  13. Raskin defends pistol brace rule: ‘We want them to read the 2nd Amendment’
  14. Fox News chyron dubs Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ after Trump indictment
  15. Trump delivers post-arraignment speech at Bedminster rally
  16. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  17. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  18. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video