Schumer unveils AI roadmap, forum series

The Democratic leader unveiled his framework for AI regulation and announced a series of expert forums to guide Congress as lawmakers tackle a range of issues posed by the technology, from national security concerns to copyright law.

Schumer said his SAFE Innovation Framework for AI aims to incorporate safeguards raised by stakeholders while still promoting innovation in the industry.

“I call it that because the right framework must prioritize innovation. It’s essential to our country,” he said during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The U.S. has always been a leader in innovating on the greatest technologies that shape the modern world.”

The Senate majority leader unveiled more details of the framework, which was first announced in April, one day after President Biden met with tech leaders to discuss AI and a day after a bipartisan House bill on the technology was introduced.

Schumer’s framework has five key pillars: security, accountability, protecting foundations, explainability and innovation.

In his speech Wednesday, the senator said innovation must be “our North Star” in crafting regulation and stressed the need for bipartisanship in setting the ground rules for AI.

