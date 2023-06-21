|
Technology
Technology
Schumer unveils AI roadmap, forum series
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday outlined his two-pronged approach for crafting artificial intelligence (AI) policy, as Congress and the administration race to regulate the booming industry.
The Democratic leader unveiled his framework for AI regulation and announced a series of expert forums to guide Congress as lawmakers tackle a range of issues posed by the technology, from national security concerns to copyright law.
Schumer said his SAFE Innovation Framework for AI aims to incorporate safeguards raised by stakeholders while still promoting innovation in the industry.
“I call it that because the right framework must prioritize innovation. It’s essential to our country,” he said during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The U.S. has always been a leader in innovating on the greatest technologies that shape the modern world.”
The Senate majority leader unveiled more details of the framework, which was first announced in April, one day after President Biden met with tech leaders to discuss AI and a day after a bipartisan House bill on the technology was introduced.
Schumer’s framework has five key pillars: security, accountability, protecting foundations, explainability and innovation.
In his speech Wednesday, the senator said innovation must be “our North Star” in crafting regulation and stressed the need for bipartisanship in setting the ground rules for AI.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
Welcome to The Hill's Technology newsletter
How policy will be impacting the tech sector now and in the future:
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday that accuses it of tricking customers into enrolling in its Amazon Prime program and preventing them from canceling their subscriptions. The lawsuit alleges Amazon used manipulative, coercive or deceptive designs known as “dark patterns” to convince customers to sign up for a subscription, which automatically renews. The agency said Amazon …
The largest newspaper publisher by total circulation in the country has sued Google over allegations that the company is violating antitrust law in controlling tools used to buy and sell ads. Gannett filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Google and its parent company, Alphabet, arguing that it controls how publishers sell their ad slots and is forcing them to sell increasingly more ad space to Google at lower prices, leading …
Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member who is accused of leaking a slew of highly classified documents from the Pentagon online, pleaded not guilty to all the charges he is facing Wednesday.
News we've flagged from the intersection of tech and other topics:
Instagram lets users download Reels
Instagram is letting users download public Reels, the short-term video function on the app, adding in the feature rival TikTok has allowed for years, TechCrunch reported.
Predators using Discord for abductions
A dark side of the popular app Discord is being used by predators to groom children before abducting them, trade sexual exploitation material and extort minors, NBC News reported, citing reviews of criminal complaints, articles and law enforcement communication.
Upcoming news themes and events we're watching:
The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing to examine nominations to the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Branch out with other reads on The Hill:
3 hurt when Google critic crashes car into building near company's NYC headquarters, police say
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who has claimed for years that Google was torturing users with flashing lights crashed a car into a building near the company’s New York City headquarters, injuring three pedestrians, authorities said. The man, 34, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed his Ford Fusion into …
Two key stories on The Hill right now:
Opinions related to tech submitted to The Hill:
