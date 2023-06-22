TikTok exec leaves in shakeup

In a company memo, obtained by The Hill, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew announced the departure of chief operating officer V. Pappas, saying Pappas will now focus instead on “entrepreneurial passions.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank V for their many contributions over the years,” Chew told employees in the memo, noting Pappas’s impact in the role.

The CEO said Pappas was “instrumental in growing the business, advocating for the company, elevating our product offerings and marketing campaigns, and fostering a positive community of creators and users.”

Chew praised the longtime executive’s “significant and lasting impact.”

Pappas also confirmed the departure in a Twitter thread on Thursday, sharing the memo that was sent to company employees.

“After nearly 5 years at TikTok I am stepping down as COO,” Pappas tweeted. “To our amazing community of creators, employees, & people who have made TikTok ‘the last sunny spot on the internet’, it has been an absolute privilege to serve you all & to be a part of this once in a lifetime journey.”

Pappas’ departure comes amid a broader shakeup of leadership at TikTok.

Zenia Mucha, who served two decades as a top spokesperson at Disney, is also joining TikTok in a newly formed role of chief brand and communications officer, Variety reported.

Adam Presser, the current chief of staff at TikTok, will become the company’s head of operations, according to multiple reports.

