Biden to allocate $40 billion in internet connectivity 

The White House billed the announcement as the kickoff of a three-week “investing in America” blitz, in which Biden and other officials will highlight how money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other legislation passed under Biden are boosting infrastructure around the country.

“Just like Franklin Delano Roosevelt delivered electricity to every home in America through his Rural Electrification Act, the announcement is part of President Biden’s broader effort to deliver investments, jobs, and opportunities directly to working and middle-class families across the country,” a White House official said.

Roughly 8.5 million locations across the country currently are not connected to the internet, the White House said.

Vice President Harris on Monday said 24 million people in the U.S. do not have access to high-speed internet either because they can’t afford it or because they live in communities without a fiber optic connection.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.