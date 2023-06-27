Hackers hit Texas website after ban on gender-affirming care

The group said in a post on Telegram that it targeted the website and stole about 500,000 files in retaliation to the state’s recent decision to ban gender-affirming care for minors, the Daily Dot reported.

“We have decided to make a message towards the U.S government,” the group said. “Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender affirming care and for that, we have made Texas our target.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill earlier this month that would prohibit doctors from prescribing hormone medication to minors or conduct surgeries to change their gender. The law will take effect on Sept. 1.

Texas is the latest of several states that have passed similar laws.

The hackers said the documents they stole include work orders, employee list, invoices and police reports, the Daily Dot reported.

