|
|
|
|
Technology
|
Technology
|
|
|
Hackers hit Texas website after ban on gender-affirming care
|
A hacker group known as SiegedSec revealed this week that it was behind a breach that targeted a Texas government website Friday.
|
The group said in a post on Telegram that it targeted the website and stole about 500,000 files in retaliation to the state’s recent decision to ban gender-affirming care for minors, the Daily Dot reported.
“We have decided to make a message towards the U.S government,” the group said. “Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender affirming care and for that, we have made Texas our target.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill earlier this month that would prohibit doctors from prescribing hormone medication to minors or conduct surgeries to change their gender. The law will take effect on Sept. 1.
Texas is the latest of several states that have passed similar laws.
The hackers said the documents they stole include work orders, employee list, invoices and police reports, the Daily Dot reported.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
|
Welcome to The Hill’s Technology newsletter, we’re Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare — tracking the latest moves from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley.
|
|
|
|
How policy will be impacting the tech sector now and in the future:
|
|
|
Lordstown Motors, a U.S.-based electric vehicle startup that launched with huge fanfare and financial backing five years ago, has filed for bankruptcy. In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Delaware bankruptcy court in an attempt to find a potential buyer, and said it remained confident that a future owner could take its Endurance truck and “multiple EV variants and take the …
|
|
|
|
Student loan borrowers are frustrated and anxious only three months away from being forced to resume payments after a three-year hiatus. For the roughly 40 million Americans who owe the federal government student loans, interest will begin accruing on that debt in September. Payments will be due again in the beginning of October. As the three-year pause comes to a close and the Supreme Court determines the fate of student …
|
|
|
|
The Music Modernization Act, passed just five years ago, could quickly become obsolete amid the growing threat of artificial intelligence (AI), lawmakers and music industry figures said at a hearing in Nashville on Tuesday.
|
|
|
|
News we’ve flagged from the intersection of tech and other topics:
|
|
|
Meta initiates parental controls for Messenger
|
|
|
|
Supreme Court tackles online stalking prosecution
|
|
|
|
Interested in exploring a new career? Visit The Hill Jobs Board to discover millions of roles worldwide, including:
Public Affairs/Government Relations Specialist — Topsoe, Washington, D.C. Apply
Technical Delivery and DevOps Engineer, Lead – Hybrid-remote — Booz Allen Hamilton, Washington, D.C. Apply
Sr. Corp Governance Specialty – Office of the Secretary — Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Washington, D.C. Apply
Vice President, Corporate Development — Prudential, Newark, N.J. Apply
Government Health Actuary Consultant — Deloitte, Washington, D.C. Apply
Click here to get your job mentioned
|
|
|
Branch out with other reads on The Hill:
|
|
|
A 3-year probe of encrypted phones led to the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, prosecutors say
|
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Investigations triggered by the cracking of encrypted phones three years ago have so far led to more than 6,500 arrests worldwide and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, French, Dutch and European Union prosecutors said Tuesday. The announcement underscored the …
|
DETROIT (AP) — A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. The move Tuesday by SAE International, formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers, comes just …
|
|
|
Two key stories on The Hill right now:
|
|
|
The Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision tossed a Colorado man’s stalking conviction on Tuesday in a case that defines when states can prosecute “true threats” … Read more
|
|
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) questioned whether former President Trump is the strongest Republican candidate to run against President Biden … Read more
|
|
|
Opinions related to tech submitted to The Hill:
|
|
|
You’re all caught up. See you tomorrow!