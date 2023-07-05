Meta takes on Twitter

A website for the Twitter rival app, which is called Threads, shows a countdown to Thursday morning and links to the new platform’s Apple App Store page.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” according to the App Store page.

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world,” it continues.

Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox reportedly called the app “our response to Twitter” at a companywide meeting last month, according to The Verge.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said at the time, The Verge reported.

