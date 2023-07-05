Meta takes on Twitter

|
|
|
|
Technology
|
Technology
|
|
|
Meta launches rival app to replace Twitter
|
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is gearing up to compete with Twitter with a new “text-based conversation app” expected to launch this week.
|
© Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP
|
A website for the Twitter rival app, which is called Threads, shows a countdown to Thursday morning and links to the new platform’s Apple App Store page.
“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” according to the App Store page.
“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world,” it continues.
Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox reportedly called the app “our response to Twitter” at a companywide meeting last month, according to The Verge.
“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said at the time, The Verge reported.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twitter has suspended a viral left-wing account amid questions about its legitimacy, according to The Washington Post. The account of Erica Marsh — whose profile describes her as a “Proud Democrat,” a former field organizer for President Biden and a volunteer for the Obama Foundation — was reportedly taken down after the Post raised questions to Twitter’s trust and safety department. Marsh does not appear in local phone …
|
|
|
|
Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday knocked a federal court’s decision to limit Biden administration officials’ communications with social media companies, calling it “potentially dangerous.”
|
|
|
|
A man arrested last week for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol allegedly targeted former President Obama’s home in Washington, D.C., after former President Trump posted what he claimed was his predecessor’s address on social media.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twitter will launch a new updated version of the tool TweetDeck, and require users to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to access the previously free tool, Mashable reported.
|
Google confirmed its artificial intelligence (AI) services, such as Bard and Cloud AI, may be trained on public data that is being scraped from online, The Verge reported.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stellantis says new small- and medium-sized electric vehicles will get up to 435 miles per charge
|
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) per charge. The company made the claim Wednesday as it unveiled its new medium-sized platform designed for the …
|
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit wasn’t advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed, South Korea’s military said Wednesday after retrieving and studying the wreckage. North Korea had tried to launch its first …
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
