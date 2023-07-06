Meta’s Twitter rival is here

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t leaning away from the comparison and competition with Elon Musk and Twitter.

In response to a user asking if Threads can “become bigger than Twitter,” Zuckerberg replied Thursday to users on Threads, “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.”

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Users can create a Threads account through a mobile app on iPhone and Android devices. There is no web interface yet, but Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said the company is working on a web version.

Users can use their existing Instagram account to log in and customize their profiles specifically for Threads. An Instagram user can change their username on Threads and set different privacy settings between the two accounts.

Threads exploded in popularity soon after its Wednesday launch, with 30 million users already signed up by Thursday morning, according to Zuckerberg.

“Wow,” Zuckerberg posted while revealing the stat. “Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app.”

Among those 30 million accounts include some prominent news outlets, including CNN, The Associated Press, NBC News and The Hill, which are already posting on the new platform.

But the app is also facing some roadblocks, including a delayed launch in the European Union and threat of a lawsuit from Twitter.

