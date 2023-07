In two lawsuits filed in the New York Supreme Court, the food delivery companies sued to block the rule from going into effect next week.

DoorDash and Grubhub argued in a joint suit that the “ill-conceived” rule would have “drastic” and “immediate” consequences.

Uber warned in a separate lawsuit that the city’s “grand marketplace experiment risks crushing restaurants and the increasingly important food delivery market.”

The rule requires food delivery companies to pay their couriers $17.96 per hour starting July 12. This would increase to $18.96 an hour in April 2024 and $19.96 in April 2025.

“Our delivery workers have consistently delivered for us — now, we are delivering for them,” Adams said during the June announcement.

