Senate plans first-ever classified AI briefing

The briefing, which comes amid growing interest among lawmakers in trying to regulate and invest in the emerging technology, will take place in the Capitol’s sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).

In addition to Haines, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Director of White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar, Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Trey Whitworth and the Defense Department’s chief digital officer, Craig Martell, will also attend the briefing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the briefing in a letter to colleagues Sunday.

Schumer informed colleagues the briefing will instruct senators on “how we’re using and investing in AI to protect our national security and learn what our adversaries are doing in AI.”

