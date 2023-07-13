White House details plan for national cyber strategy

The Biden administration first released the highly anticipated strategy in March, focusing on several key pillars, including defending critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, disrupting and dismantling cyber crime and forging international partnerships.

The White House said the plan is the “first iteration” of its implementation plan and represents a “living document” meant to be updated annually.

It breaks down the cybersecurity strategy into 69 initiatives, specifying various deadlines for implementation over the next three years and which agency is leading each particular initiative.

“Today, the Administration is announcing a roadmap to realize this bold, affirmative vision,” the White House said in a press release.

“It is taking the novel step of publishing the National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan to ensure transparency and a continued path for coordination.”

