OpenAI CEO defends firm’s work amid federal probe

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s response came after the agency’s request for documents from the company about the AI chatbot was first reported Thursday by The Washington Post.

“[I]t is very disappointing to see the FTC’s request start with a leak and does not help build trust,” Altman tweeted.

“[T]hat said, it’s super important to us that [our] technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident we follow the law. [O]f course we will work with the FTC,” he added.

The Post had reported that the FTC’s expansive request to OpenAI seeks descriptions of complaints to the company as well as records related to a security incident disclosed in March.

Altman said GPT-4, the language model powering ChatGPT, was built “on top of years of safety research” and the company spent more than six months after the “initial training” to make it “safer and more aligned before releasing it.”

