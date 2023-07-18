Government hacks reveal cyber threats

The global cyberattack that targeted a number of federal agencies should be seen as a wake-up call for the government, according to experts.

The “constant” threat of cyberattacks for both the public and private sector is unlikely to abate, cyber experts say.

The Russian-speaking ransomware group, which is reportedly behind the hack, exploited a vulnerability in a software application known as MOVEit, which is widely used by government agencies to transfer files.

Rex Booth, chief information security officer at tech company SailPoint, said that people should remain concerned.

The software is widely used across the federal government and private companies and may hold sensitive information, including human resources files containing personal identifiable information or audit reports.

Although the impact and scope of the attack is still under investigation, the fact that the hackers targeted multiple agencies simultaneously should be of great concern, experts said.

“In simple terms, U.S. agencies and businesses worldwide are under constant cyber threat,” said Ryan Lasmaili, CEO and co-founder of Vaultree, a data encryption company.

“The recent attack by the CLoP group is the latest reminder of this fact,” Lasmaili said in an email.

