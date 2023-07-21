Taiwan chipmaker to delay production at Arizona factory

TSMC now plans to start producing 5-nanometer chips at the Phoenix plant in 2025, a year later than previously anticipated, Chairman Mark Liu said on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“We are encountering certain challenges, as there is an insufficient amount of skilled workers with those specialized expertise required for equipment installation in a semiconductor-grade facility,” Liu said.

“While we are working to improve the situation, including sending experienced technicians from Taiwan to train the local skilled workers for a short period of time, we expect the production schedule of N4 process technology to be pushed out to 2025,” he added.

Liu did not mention any impact on the timeline of a second facility that TSMC plans to build in Arizona, which is expected to begin producing 3-nanometer chips by 2026.

