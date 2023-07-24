Musk rebrands Twitter in latest shakeup

Musk announced the rebrand Sunday, changing his profile and posting promo videos of the new logo. He also posted a photo Monday of the new logo being projected onto the company’s San Francisco HQ.

“[S]oon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted to his roughly 150 million followers.

The X began to appear on the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird remained the prominent logo on the mobile version.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also promoted the new logo Monday, tweeting that “X is here! Let’s do this.”

She also said the new logo represents “the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

We’ll have to wait and see what exactly that entails.