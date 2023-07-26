Women could be hit hardest by AI job replacement

The report, released Wednesday, predicts nearly 30 percent of hours currently worked across the U.S. could be automated by 2030.

Generative AI continues to develop its natural language capabilities and apply to a wider set of occupations.

The report notes some jobs will be enhanced by AI while others like office support, customer service and food service industry could continue to take a hit.

The shift has already become apparent and experts argue the recent years of job shifts are a preview of trends expected through the end of the decade.

The report found more than half of the 8.6 million recent employees leaving jobs in the office support and customer service industries — both sectors with heavy women representation — according to the report.

Experts predict these industries will continue to see decreased demand in the coming years, with women 1.5 times more likely to need new occupations than men.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.