Musk, anti-hate-speech group in legal scrap

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), an organization that tracks online hate speech and misinformation, sent a letter Monday to Alex Spiro, an attorney that represents X owner Elon Musk, cautioning the company against “any further attempts … to threaten or intimidate our clients.”

The letter also asked X to “preserve all documents and other information” related to disinformation and hate speech on the platform.

The CCDH said it received a letter earlier this month from Spiro threatening to sue over allegations of “misleading claims” about Twitter.

The letter targets a study the CCDH posted in June that found Twitter failed to act on 99 percent of hate posted by subscribers to Twitter Blue, the paid feature that lets users purchase verification marks.

Spiro’s letter called the claims “false” and “misleading” and argued that the CCDH “intends to harm Twitter’s business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims.”

Attorneys representing the CCDH called the letter “ridiculous” and doubled down on the research cited in the report.

They also pointed out that the CCDH regularly published reports about other social media platforms, including rival platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.