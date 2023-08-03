Inside Jim Jordan’s latest tech fight

In a letter sent Thursday, Jordan informed the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), an organization that tracks online hate speech and misinformation, that the committee is looking into the organization’s interactions with the federal government and social media companies, our colleague Miranda Nazzaro reported.

The letter comes after Elon Musk’s X sued CCDH on Tuesday, alleging the nonprofit improperly accessed data while researching the social media platform.

“Certain third parties, including organizations like yours, appear to have played a role in this censorship regime by advising the government and social media companies on so-called ‘misinformation,’ and other types of content – sometimes with direct or indirect support or approval from the federal government,” Jordan wrote n the letter.

The letter to CCDH adds to Jordan and other Republicans’ allegations that social media companies are censoring content with an anti-conservative bias and seeking to limit their communication with the federal government.

Democrats have broadly blasted the GOP attacks during hearings on the debate and underscored that the First Amendment allows the private companies to handle content as they see fit.

The Hill has reached out to CCDH for comment.

