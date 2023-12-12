Biden holds White House meeting on AI

Officials received a classified intelligence briefing from the president’s national security team to discuss the international dimensions and capability of AI, according to the White House official.

The group included members of the Cabinet, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond0 and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

They also discussed ways to bring talent and expertise into the government, how to safety test for new models and ways to prevent risks associated with AI — such as fraud, discrimination and privacy risks, according to the official.

The group also discussed the new U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute, announced by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) last month.

Other attendees included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar.

