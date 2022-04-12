Feehery: Stop the insanity

Republicans have a simple message going into the 2022 elections: Stop the insanity.

But with that message comes a reminder. You can’t stop the insanity by being equally insane.

Susan Powter created a brand “Stop the Insanity” in the mid-1990s. She did a series of informercials condemning the diet industry while offering her own vision of healthy eating and physical fitness. With her shocking white hair, she would prowl the stage barefoot, aggressively telling her audience to ditch the latest fad diet and hit the gym.

Powter was able to garner a lot of attention, but she didn’t have much sticking power and eventually she faded from the scene.

For Republicans, the lesson is pretty clear: Yes, stop the insanity of the left but don’t go down the conspiracy ratholes that make you seem equally crazy to normal Americans.

And when it comes to insanity, nobody is doing insane better than the left and the Biden administration.

The progressives who dominate the Democratic Party are seeking to boldly create a brave new world, where there is no gender, no fossil fuels, no cops on the beat, no private health care, no private schools, no parental rights, no carnivores, no borders, no economic growth, no free practice of religious beliefs and no freedom of speech on the most important platforms for free speech.

They have a real agenda and it is really insane.

The voters sense that this agenda is not good for them, not good for their children, not good for the American people in general.

The best way to stop insanity is to be sane. Insisting on rational discourse, common-sense values, traditional virtues, evidence, and accountability is the best cure for the crazy.

Some on the right don’t agree with that advice. They believe that only by making equally outlandish claims and promoting conspiracy theories can we motivate the base. Many conservatives believe that only by blowing up the political establishment on both sides of the aisle can we ultimately make positive change.

That explains the enduring popularity of Donald Trump. Trump is the ultimate outsider and some on the right believe that only somebody that unconventional can blow up politics as we know it and get the nation back on the right track.

I supported Trump in 2016 and again in 2020, because he won the Republican nomination both times, and because he was a far more preferable candidate to either Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden.

But Trump was not perfect. He made several stupid mistakes, like not taking seriously the importance of putting the right personnel in the right position of power and giving way too much access to a media that was trying to destroy him from the start. He also completely mishandled COVID-19 and supported the single dumbest health care policy in history, closing down the country to flatten the curve.

Trump brought his own brand of crazy to the political discourse, and that shielded in large measure the real dangerous forms of insanity that have spewed from the bowels of the leftist intelligentsia.

Thankfully, Trump is not on the ballot this time around.

Joe Biden’s miserable record as president is on the ballot, as are hundreds of Democrats who are now tied tightly to the unpopular agenda of the far left.

For Republicans to win, they don’t have to embrace their own brand of crazy.

Instead, they should offer a sober agenda that will stop the insanity, re-fund the police, give more power to parents, embrace an all-of-the-above energy policy, and get government off the backs of the America’s working class.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas), and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).