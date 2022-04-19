Feehery: America is going to be fine

America is going to be fine.

It’s going to be fine because the American people are going to exercise their power, inherent in the Constitution, to steer this country back to a better place despite the best efforts of a corrupt elite.

I look at the polls and I see evidence that the voters are going to send a strong message to policy makers on both sides of the aisle: Listen to us or lose.

The last year of the Trump administration and first year and a half of the Biden administration have been a disaster. The so-called experts made us do things that defy commonsense and are anti-historical. Things like isolate at home, wear masks, close down schools, defund the police, shut down businesses.

But the American people have learned from that experience. And unlike what the Communist Chinese are allowed to do to their citizens in Shanghai, the people won’t put up with that nonsense again.

The United States Constitution has a First Amendment and that too has come in handy.

The left wants to shut down free speech, labelling it misinformation. But the vast middle of the country is learning that what is sometimes misinformation turns out to be the right information. And they are learning that collusion amongst the biggest corporations, the biggest tech companies and big media is not in their best interests. The American people are savvy, no matter what the elites might think of them, and they are smart enough now to understand that trust has to be earned, not compelled.

I don’t know if Elon Musk will be able to successfully buy Twitter, but he has sent the right message to monopolies that provide the biggest information platforms. They must not be used to comfort solely corporate propagandists. They need to be accountable to the people, and Musk is providing that accountability.

America is a great country because we have a system of checks and balances. The tyrants in Russia and China get away with tyranny because they don’t have to face the wrath of the voters. Joe Biden is going to get a taste of democracy and he is going to get it good and hard. There is no shame in that. Just ask Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. They all have had their midterm blues.

But this election will be different than those elections, mostly because Biden has been so completely out of step with the voters. No president has ever tried to do so much with so little of a mandate from the electorate. The voters just wanted a stop to the tweeting. They didn’t want to remake society from top to bottom. This will be a course correction like no other.

America is going to be fine, because people all over the world still want to come here.

That’s a good thing. Immigration is a good thing. In 20 years, we are going to be glad that we have all of these migrants come to America, especially when we see the demographic collapse in China and Russia. To conservatives who worry that these new arrivals will change the fundamental nature of this country, let me say this: You are crazy. New immigrants are the fundamental nature of this society. And many of them will end up voting Republican, because the Democrats are nuts.

I share with many of my conservative friends the concerns about the wokeness that seems to have infected many in corporate America, but I am confident that this too shall pass. It will pass because businessmen understand that the only way to truly make money is to insist on excellence. The best way to achieve equity is by insisting on excellence. And you can’t do that in the long term by hiring people who are incapable to doing the job.

Second, the American people are going to vote with their dollars to punish companies that try to foist their woke values on their children. The marketplace is an amazing thing and what separates the successful companies from the failing ones is a basic understanding of the customer. You go out of your way to offend your customer, you lose money. Woke corporate America will learn that lesson, either the easy way or the hard way.

I am bullish on the long-term prospects of this country. We will be fine, mostly because we are better than anywhere else.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas), and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).