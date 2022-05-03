Feehery: The hypocrisy of the rule makers

Rules are made to be broken.

The pandemic has proven that rule to be true and usually it has been the rule makers who have been the rule breakers.

There is always a tension between the rule makers and the rule breakers. Revolutions are built on it.

The vast bulk of the people in any civilized society are rule followers. If nobody follows the rules, chaos ensues.

As much as we might like to believe that we live in a free society, the social compact requires that we all agree to a set of common rules to make things move smoothly.

If we didn’t have common rules for flying airplanes, driving cars, buying groceries, playing baseball, we wouldn’t be able to function.

Rules are made by all kinds of different entities.

Lawmakers make the laws at the federal, state and local level. Regulators, in theory, regulate based on the laws made by lawmakers. The courts decide whether somebody has broken the law, or if the law itself is consistent with the Constitution.

But rules are also made outside the legal system. HR departments in big corporations make their own rules to keep their employees in line. Parents make rules in the household to keep their kids on the straight and narrow. Coaches make rules to keep their players performing as a team.

There are also informal rules that come from the marketplace and from nature.

An industry leader gets the first crack at creating the rules for an industry. Think Thomas Edison and electric current or Bill Gates and the type of plugs used to charge your laptop.

Nature has its own set of rules. Men, by and large, are bigger and stronger, than women, and so it is usually the case that they compete separately on the athletic field. Up until very recently, based on social and natural rules, men and women have used different bathrooms. That commonsense rule became controversial because the far left has made it controversial.

The left has led an assault on many commonsense rules over the last decade or so, in search for a Brave New World.

It has been a multi-pronged attack, focused on many different aspects of our social fabric.

It has called for a defunding of the police, the chief enforcer of the legal system.

It has called for a radical re-imagination of gender roles, calling into question clear biological differences between the sexes. Instead of calling mothers “mothers”, the left now calls them birthing people. The left makes the claim a birthing person doesn’t have to be female to give birth. That is non-sensical, but much of what they say is non-sensical.

The left has called for a suppression of free speech in the name of free speech. The Biden administration has a new agency that has been dubbed the Ministry of Truth. This is Orwellian stuff, but the left sees no conflict here. The Washington Post, owned by one of the richest people in the world, condemns Elon Musk for buying Twitter. Democracy obviously dies in the darkness.

Bill Maher has a segment on his HBO show called “New Rules”. He usually likes to take a few shots at conservatives and their Neanderthal ways, but lately, even he has had enough of the new rules that the left is trying to impose on modern society.

We are at a national low-point when it comes to rule followers having faith in the rule makers. Too many rule makers either don’t listen to the concerns of average person or don’t really care. And far too many of them don’t follow the rules that they have imposed on everybody else.

COVID-19, of course, made this loss of faith even more obvious.

My advice for rule makers of all of stripes and segments: Don’t impose rules that don’t make sense and certainly don’t expect others to follow rules that you have no interest in following yourself. We see the hypocrisy and we are tired of it.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas), and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).