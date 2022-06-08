Webb: 2022 electoral midpoint

Monday, June 6, was the longest calendar day of 2022, the anniversary of Operation Overlord that helped free the European continent and a day when we thank the greatest generation. Someone remind Joe Biden and his administration of this. We have not officially reached the calendar-based halfway point of 2022, which will be on July 1, but Tuesday, June 7, marked a relative midpoint for political primaries across the country. Seven states — California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota and New Mexico — have held a variety of primaries up and down the ballot, as well as the congressional midterms.

Biden is not fully incompetent when it comes to politics, but he is a proven, skilled political liar. He knows how to use whatever is necessary to stay in power. He has and will continue to wield whatever he can, from the Oval Office to the bureaucracies and agencies to cultural events, tragic or otherwise, to his own end. Ignore the distractions. Just as much as I do not like palace intrigue stories when told about Republicans, I do not waste time on palace intrigue for Democrats in the White House.

Be wary of smart defense played by the media to soften the hard realities of Democrat failures. It is effective strategy to get a story out of the way early because of the short-term memory of the American voter. Case in point is the Hunter Biden story, the Trump-Russia collusion prosecution, the political theater of the Jan. 6 commission or any new issue that may arise or be revisited between now and Nov. 8.

Here are perspectives that go from Main Street to the Capitol Club in Washington, D.C.

Municipal and county Republican parties

Take nothing for granted at the local level. this is where political aspirations begin, and if the right people are not chosen, trained and elected, the proven incumbency rate of holding a seat becomes the hindrance to changes. Find a way to get involved and learn how the system works, how it does not work well at times and, if possible, how to fix it.

State Republican parties

State GOP leaders continue to fail in many states where they have potential with either the politics of attrition to weaken Democrats, or where recent changes in issues and attention by the population offers them a chance to win seats. Case in point is the state of New Jersey, where the recent gubernatorial election showed a statewide trend that could take a deep blue state back into the purple column. Yet the state leadership has not shown itself to be active.

The National Republican Congressional Committee

The NRCC is the campaign arm for current Republican members and candidates. Yet beyond fundraising, it is questionable what coordination the committee truly has with other party structures. Raising money is important to run campaigns, but better cooperation and coordination with other party structures is necessary. Votes translate up and down ballots. For example, a strong state legislative candidate can help a congressional candidate or vice versa.

The Republican National Committee

Once the primaries are completed in each state, the RNC must successfully coordinate with local party leaders and the consultant class. Too often there are consultants who make their living on elections and not necessarily on a winning record. In simple terms, some in the consultant class need to go.

Activists, Democrats, special interest organizations or anyone interested in America over leftism

Pragmatism will produce more wins. The Reagan rule should be your guide. As an American, your 80 percent friend is not your 20 percent enemy.

Citizen responsibility, last but not least

If you are concerned about election integrity, then get off the sidelines and get involved. Work for a campaign, work the polls, become a poll watcher, or take on the important responsibility of being a challenger on Election Day.

Our system has been perverted, and there is much to do to fix it. This is the result of decades-long efforts by the left. It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat, but in fact now it is easier to cheat than ever before. Whether outcome determinant or not, cheating is cheating. Put aside your lack of faith in the system and focus on putting candidates in office who will help make our electoral system secure and effective for the American voter regardless of party affiliation.

First you win, then make “good and constitutional” policy.

One election cycle will not do it, but a successful change to constitutional governance and conservative principles led by the Republican Party is a needed start. The Republican Party is the registered voter, and the organizations mentioned here and others exist to ensure the platform is implemented successfully.

Webb is host of “The David Webb Show” on SiriusXM Patriot 125, a Fox Nation host, Fox News contributor and a frequent television commentator. His column appears twice a month in The Hill.