Budowsky: Biden, Zelensky, Pope Francis versus inflation, world hunger

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is right. Recently Zelensky, warning of the global food crisis that is dramatically increasing food prices, called for an end to the Russian blockade that prevents Ukrainian grain and other food products from reaching a hungry and hurting world.

I propose that President Biden contact Pope Francis to seek to mobilize religious leaders and the faithful of all religious denominations to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in unison — in the name of humanitarian decency and global economic self-interest — to end the Russian blockade of Ukrainian food products.

Many countries are grievously harmed by inflation. Central banks across the globe are increasing interest rates, in many cases dramatically, to reduce inflation by reducing economic growth. Many of those nations are simultaneously challenged by a real danger of recession, which is aggravated by significant interest rate increases.

These rate hikes are justified by the need to reduce inflation. But the danger of recession and loss of wages, income and jobs, and the resulting increase in poverty, would all be reduced if the destructive inflationary impact of high food prices could be reduced.

Similarly, inflationary prices increase poverty and hunger in nations around the world. In the case of poor nations, the scarcity and cost of food literally increases starvation and death, which is a moral tragedy and human crisis of the first order.

Biden, Francis, and other religious and political leaders could employ a strategy of faith-based moral diplomacy to make the worldwide case to Russia to end the food blockade.

There should be a chorus from around the world that is powerfully united in feeling the pain, and enduring the damage, of this Russian blockade of food, which harms every person and nation on earth, on a matter that unites the great faiths of the world who believe in feeding the hungry and caring for the hurting.

Biden could appeal to the national faith-based communities of America to support a mission like this. Men and women of faith, from denominations across the spectrum of religious opinion, almost all have programs to feed the hungry, domestically and internationally.

Across the globe, secular political leaders of all philosophies, and religious leaders across the spectrum of faiths, have an urgent interest in combating inflation.

There would be bipartisan support for curing this cancer caused by the Russian blockade that hurts every nation. Political leaders can ask in town hall meetings:

“Who among you eats? Who among you wants to pay more for the food you eat? Who among you wants to reduce inflation and prevent more joblessness, suffering and recession?”

Almost all people — no matter their race, sex, nationality or socioeconomic status — would give exactly the same answer to these questions.

If Putin were to hear this clarion call to conscience from every man and woman who is hurt by his deadly and destructive blockade, the result would be powerful—and potentially decisive.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.