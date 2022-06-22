Budowsky: Rightist ‘RINO’ extremism could sink GOP in midterms

The real “Republicans in name only” (RINOs) are far-rightists who attack true Republicans who admire Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace as governor and is now a leading candidate for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, recently released a campaign ad in which he holds a shotgun and says, “today we go RINO hunting.” One might conclude that Greitens’s ad could incite violence against other Republicans.

On the 50th anniversary of Watergate, we remember President Nixon and his famous “enemies list.” Today, rightist RINOs, in the image of former President Trump, are creating so many enemies lists that they make Nixon look like a civil libertarian. Except their enemies — against whom they wage political war — are often real Republicans.

Political parties are like magnets; they can attract, but also repel. The real RINOs are extreme rightists who direct so much anger, hatred and fear against true Republicans that they aggressively violate Reagan’s “11th Commandment” that Republicans should not attack other Republicans. Their extremism could well alienate, frighten and repel so many Republicans and independents that Democrats end up maintaining control of the House and Senate, or even gain seats.

How many Republican or independent voters want to back rightist RINOs who directly or indirectly threaten or incite political violence?

How many Republican or independent voters want to back rightist RINOs who have made death threats against state election officials and members of Congress who defend honest elections against attempts to steal the 2020 election?

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is a staunchly conservative retired Navy Seal and Afghanistan war hero who was wounded in combat. I do not agree with most of Crenshaw’s political views but salute his service, admire his courage and respect his sincerity in advocating his views.

Incredibly, and unpatriotically, he has been called “eyepatch McCain,” an insult to his war wound and the heroism of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), whom I knew and consider one of the Senate’s greatest patriots.

What have war heroes done to so many rightist RINOs to inspire such derision? Have they no honor? Have they no shame? Many Republican swing voters and veteran voters would vote against these rightist RINOs.

At the recent Texas Republican Convention, rightist RINO delegates favored nullifying any federal law they disagreed with and held a vote on whether Texas should secede from America.

In several states, the rightist RINO agenda attacking transgender people has become so hostile and extreme that it is deeply offensive to many voters across the political spectrum.

On Roe v. Wade, the rightist RINO agenda aims to eliminate choice for Americans, threaten women with criminal punishment and enlist citizens as informal police to watch women closely.

On gun violence, the rightist RINO agenda opposes critical “red flag” laws, comprehensive background checks and any assault weapons ban, even for people under 21 years old. Their policies would enable even men who violently abuse women to have assault weapons.

Every believer in democracy should read the full text of the opening statement of retired Court of Appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig, a nationally respected conservative, before the Jan. 6 committee. He sounds the alarm in dramatic terms about how former President Trump and his supporters threaten American democracy, tried to steal the 2020 election, plan to steal the 2024 election and pose a clear and present danger to American democracy.

Every issue raised in this column is supported by most Americans. Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Reagan would all be appalled by the rightist RINO extremism. If enough voters join them, it could lift Democrats decisively in the midterms.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.