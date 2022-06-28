Press: The Supreme Court we once knew is dead

It’s hard to calculate the damage done to our government by Donald Trump in the space of four short years. Among other disasters, he turned the Department of Justice into his own personal law firm. He made the Environmental Protection Agency the polluter, not the protector, of the environment. The Department of Education became the enemy, not the champion, of public schools. And, under his orders, the Department of Homeland Security turned a blind eye to domestic terrorism in order to terrorize women and children at our southern border.

But nothing compares to the irreparable damage Trump has done to the Supreme Court. Under new leadership, those other agencies are already bouncing back. Not the Supreme Court. Trump not only totally changed the nature of the court with his extremist, partisan appointees. Because they enjoy lifetime terms, he’s damaged the court for decades. It may never recover. As Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) aptly summed it up this week: “This court has lost legitimacy.”

One thing for sure, this is no longer the court we can count on to honor the Constitution by expanding individual rights: ending segregation in public schools; affirming the right to partner, and even marry, the person you love; or denying the power of states to mandate forced pregnancy. This court has adopted the mission of shrinking individual rights — except, of course, when it comes to guns.

This is no longer the court we once accepted as being above politics, where justices with lifetime appointments put politics aside and make decisions based strictly on the facts and the Constitution, no matter the political consequences. The majority of today’s court, whatever we call it — definitely not the Roberts court, but the Thomas court or the Alito court — are nothing but a bunch of political hacks who are driven not by the law, stare decisis or the Constitution, but by the extreme right-wing agenda of the Trump political party. In their confirmation hearings, all three of Trump’s nominees lied about their position on Roe v. Wade to get on the court. Once they had enough votes, they made their political move.

And, sadly, this is no longer the court known for making decisions based on logic or intellectual honesty. Indeed, some of the arguments made in the latest decisions of the Thomas/Alito court are downright embarrassing. Had any legal student made those same arguments in her final exam, she would have flunked out of law school.

On two successive days last week, for example, the court made two opposite rulings on states’ rights. On Thursday, June 23, in a New York state gun case, the court ruled that states have no right to decide when citizens can carry firearms in public. The very next day, June 24, in deciding the Mississippi abortion case, the court ruled that states do have the right to decide whether women can control their own bodies or are subject to forced pregnancy. Why do states have constitutional authority to regulate women but not guns? There’s no need for the court to explain. It’s all politics.

During oral arguments in the Mississippi case, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, sensing the court was about to overturn Roe, asked the most important question of all: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it’s possible.”

No, it’s not possible to survive the stench. The Supreme Court we once knew and respected, if not revered, is dead.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”