Budowsky: Biden, Zelensky, NATO all champion Ukraine

As President Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and many NATO leaders address the United Nations this week, they are making a heroic stand — with growing prospects of success — for freedom, democracy and human rights in Ukraine.

While I offer high praise for Biden’s leadership as commander in chief, I also commend Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whom I do not often praise, for his bipartisan support of Ukraine. While I applaud leaders of NATO countries, I also commend former Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom I also rarely praise, for his strong backing of Ukraine.

What all of these supporters for Ukrainian democracy have in common is the indescribable rightness of their cause and the indomitable courage of the Ukrainian people, who are willing to risk everything.

Men, women and children across Ukraine are fighting for their lives, their country, their democracy, their freedom, their families and their way of life. They are fighting for their right to determine their nation’s future and be free of a foreign dictator who seeks to conquer them.

They are fighting for their right to live decent lives without being killed by an invader who murders innocent civilians, bombs hospitals and schools, and leaves trails of mass graves and dead neighbors, dead family members and dead patriots across their country.

Among decent people everywhere, who isn’t inspired to witness the courage not only of soldiers but elderly Ukrainians bearing arms alongside young Ukrainians to protect their nation, defend their families, and define their future against the dark visions of a foreign invader?

Months ago I proposed that Zelensky would be a worthy recipient for the Nobel Peace Prize. Today I would add that another worthy recipient would be Alexei Navalny, the courageous Russian opposition leader who also risks everything for the people of Russia, for the same dreams of democracy that Zelensky champions for the people of Ukraine.

Biden deserves great credit for being a strong commander in chief and leader of the free world. Biden has taken a lifetime of experience and applied it skillfully to address the great European danger of our generation; unlike his predecessor, he brings unity rather than division to NATO.

The leaders of NATO deserve great commendation. While Russian strongman Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon against Europe, they remain steadfast and strong for Ukraine. They deserve all of the support on energy that the U.S., Canada, Britain and other nations can offer.

As Biden, Zelensky and other world leaders address the United Nations this week, one other grave danger should be roundly condemned. Russia is today taking aggressive military action endangering at least two nuclear power plans in Ukraine. Putin is well aware of the extreme dangers his actions are causing. All nations should demand Putin stop this, and warn him of the legal as well as moral responsibility he would bear if this nuclear catastrophe strikes.

There is worldwide moral power to the Ukrainian cause that mobilizes good people everywhere. This is the source of their strength, and success.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.