Webb: Democrats weaponize power

With credit to my fellow SiriusXM Patriot host, Andrew Wilkow: Republicans hold elections, Democrats hold power.

Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) laid out the Republican commitment to America. It’s the new version of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R-Ga.) Contract with America. To be fair, many conservatives are asking the question: Is the current House minority leader capable of being Newt Gingrich?

Democrats also have a commitment to America and multiple commitments to the various methods that they will use to hold power.

My previous article was focused on how the left creates and re-creates medical crises since COVID-19 left Wuhan, China, by whatever method. Decisions to shut down economies spurred the United States and most developed nations into the current recessionary period.

Progressive Democrats in America under various banners weaponized COVID-19. They found every available method to shut down America , resulting in damage to our economy, driving us to where we are now and where we likely will be for some time.

Now every medical situation is an opportunity for a medical crisis. For example, have you heard of monkeypox lately? The Biden administration purchased 13 million doses of Jynneos vaccines at a taxpayer cost of $119 million.

On Aug. 24, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security, following immense pressure and blowback from the American people and a recommendation of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, terminated the Disinformation Governance Board. The board’s charter was rescinded, and at that time I warned the American people it would only be a matter of time before Democrats tried a different tack.

Enter the state of California with AB 2098, the physicians’ and surgeons’ unprofessional conduct bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is now ready to do a state version of the disinformation governance board. He aims to weaponize not just COVID-19, but possibly any medical situation, crisis or not.

California’s AB 2098 has been passed in both houses and now sits on the governor’s desk for signature. It designates the dissemination or promotion of misinformation or disinformation related to SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus or COVID-19 by a physician or a surgeon as unprofessional conduct, allowing the California Medical Board to take action against the offending physician or surgeon.

In just a few pages, what the far-left elected officials in California have done is create a medical disinformation governance board that doesn’t clearly identify the “dissemination of misinformation or disinformation,” but allows for any charge of unprofessional conduct if you do not follow the Democrats’ politburo-like party line.

It’s a fair question to ask what further effects this might have on the medical profession in California. Would doctors or any other medical professional or company licensed by the state consider leaving, or not opening a business which could result in less access to medical care for the state’s population?

Time and time again, Americans see examples of Democrats weaponizing bureaucracies and “letter agencies” against people and corporations. There’s clearly a partisan bent to this misuse of governments power, but the effect often ranges wider to the general population regardless of political affiliation. Often the most affected are the poor and underserved.

It’s not too far-fetched to imagine undercover investigators or activist organizations with the favored Democratic status working to entrap physicians who don’t follow the party line. What about the doctor-patient relationship? If government determines or inserts itself into what your doctor can do, what level of care do you really have?

The general election is just over a month away. Democrats would like to push hot-button issues like abortion to the top of the public consciousness. Americans typically vote their interests.

Consider this simple point. More Americans drive to the grocery store than to the abortion clinic.

In California, is your relationship with your medical provider free from government intervention? The ship has sailed on AB 2098. It’s possible there could be a legal challenge, but if that were to make its way to the very liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, it’s not likely to survive. Some potentially good news is that it is among the most overturned of the circuit courts.

First you win, then you make policy. When Democrats win or lose, they are experts at holding power and making bad policy.

Webb is host of “The David Webb Show” on SiriusXM Patriot 125, a Fox Nation host, Fox News contributor and a frequent television commentator. His column appears twice a month in The Hill.