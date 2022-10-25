Press: Time for Democrats to play the fear card

With early voting already underway, Democrats are still debating the best message for the midterms: Should they emphasize their many accomplishments so far? Or should they strike fear in the hearts of voters over what horrible things would happen were Republicans to win control of the House or Senate, or both?

The truth is, there is much Democrats can brag about. With only a slim margin in the House and a 50-50 Senate, President Biden and congressional Democrats have still accomplished more in two years than many presidents do in eight.

Results started as early as March 2021 with passage of the American Rescue Plan, pumping out $1.9 trillion to help families and small businesses recover from COVID-19. After two years of total chaos under President Trump, COVID-19 is largely behind us. America is back to business as usual.

In due order, Democrats also delivered on the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to jump start the economy; the Inflation Reduction Act, to tackle inflation, fight climate change and cut the price of prescription drugs; the $280 billion Chips and Science Act, to boost America’s semi-conductor industry; the first gun safety law passed in decades; and an updated version of the Violence Against Women Act.

Meanwhile, Biden also ended, albeit sloppily, the war in Afghanistan, led the West in support for Ukraine and has offered 22 million Americans up to $20,000 relief from student loans.

By any measure, that’s a solid record of achievement, all the more remarkable given the slim margins Democrats had to work with. But the real question is: Will anybody remember? Does anybody care? Unfair or not, Democrats must face the sad reality about politics: Voters are less likely to vote based on what you’ve done for them than on what the other side will do to them.

The key to winning on Nov. 8 is for Democrats to play the fear card. And here, too, Democrats have an advantage. They don’t have to make up all the bad things Republicans would do were they back in power. Republicans are already bragging about them.

You thought the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision was bad? Yes, it overturned Roe v. Wade, but at least it left the question of a woman’s right to seek an abortion up to the states. That’s not enough for today’s Republicans. They seem to want to force every woman in every state to give birth, no matter how she gets pregnant. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has already proposed a national ban on abortion. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) recently told CNN he’d support a nationwide 15-week abortion ban.

Last week, McCarthy said he’d oppose lifting the debt ceiling without major cuts to Social Security and Medicare and threatened “no blank check” for Ukraine. He also proposed extending the Trump tax cuts of 2017, echoing the disastrous “trickle-down” economic plan launched by Britain’s hapless Prime Minister Liz Truss. And he promised full-scale congressional hearings on Hunter Biden — even though Biden was already investigated by the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees in 2020 and found guilty of nothing but “awkward” conduct.

Spurred by Donald Trump and other election deniers, Republicans will no doubt continue their relentless attempts to suppress the vote and undermine elections, under their new rubric that every election is fraudulent — except when their candidate wins.

Economic chaos, drastic cuts to Social Security and Medicare, a national ban on abortion, endless hearings on Hunter Biden, abandoning support for Ukraine, a direct attack on democracy and continued slavish loyalty to Donald Trump. That’s all the scary ammunition Democrats need. Play the fear card!

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”