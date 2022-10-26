Budowsky: Biden, Obama and Sanders barnstorm to razor-thin vote

The Democratic Party is unified by economic and political challenges in a dangerous world. Democrats are marching together with resolve towards mega-turnout midterm elections and possibly a razor-thin outcome that may not be decided until days or weeks after the voting ends —with potentially bitter national divisions caused by election deniers.

Democrats are a big tent; we welcome people in. Republicans are a nasty shop; they throw people out.

While President Biden campaigns vigorously and governs thoughtfully, a new burst of excitement will soon be generated by barnstorming from former President Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). They will champion economic policies to lift our people at a critical economic moment, while standing strong for working people, women, young people and minorities.

Along with Biden, Obama and Sanders, there are heroic women across America battling for the rights of all women. Wouldn’t it be great if the enormously popular former first lady Michelle Obama joined public appearances for women’s rights, civil rights, voting rights, human rights and equal rights?

Early voting has been huge and probably historic among Americans who are intensely engaged in this campaign, which presages an extremely high turnout in November. This probably helps Democrats, but it is too early to know which party will benefit most from the early voting surge.

Most election experts believe, usually correctly, that undecided voters tend to gravitate to one party or the other in the closing weeks of a campaign. Over the last week, this does not seem to have happened. Polls show that in the most crucial races, voters are gravitating to both sides, leaving major races neck and neck. In close, critical races, a handful of people could change American history by voting, or not voting.

President Obama, when he begins active campaigning, will add enthusiasm and excitement to the Democratic campaign. He will generate major media coverage and substantial crowds. He will inspire more early voting and more workers to campaign in the closing days of the campaign. He has tremendous appeal in many segments of the electorate and will inspire an even larger turnout on Election Day, as well as early voting.

Sanders has enormous appeal among progressives, young people and working-class voters, among others. He will attract major crowds and will probably inspire large numbers of small donors, as he has done brilliantly throughout his political career. And he will motivate many early voters and lift Democratic turnout on Election Day.

Sanders and Biden have historically drawn support from working-class voters and union members. This fondness, along with Obama’s eloquent appeals to create an economy that is a rising tide that lifts all boats, will fortify a powerful closing economic message for the campaign, to voters and workers who want and need such a message.

Biden and Democrats in the House and Senate have an extraordinary record of economic achievement to campaign on. Major gains in high-wage jobs. Major rebuilding of the American economy. Dramatic improvements to veterans’ health care. Significant student loan relief and assistance to those studying in community colleges and vocational training. Historic achievements lowering the cost of prescription drugs that will ultimately benefit hundreds of millions of Americans.

Biden, Obama, Sanders and all Senate and House Democrats campaigning in the midterms will stand strong for abortion rights and against aggressive and extreme Supreme Court decisions, as well as state actions, some of which are even more draconian and could be enacted if Republicans gain control of Congress or legislatures in several states.

Turnout will decide the 2022 midterms. The race to Election Day could be like one of the great Kentucky Derby races, with two horses battling to the finish line with a photo finish.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.