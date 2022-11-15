Press: Donald Trump for 2024: The Republican nightmare

For years, pundits will be analyzing what happened in the 2022 midterms. But two things we know for sure.

One, Republicans blew it. With everything going for them, they lost the Senate and could still lose the House.

Two, Donald Trump gets all the blame. He saddled the Republican Party with a slate of embarrassing, unqualified candidates for Senate, House and governor — and then made every race a referendum on himself.

After leading the Republican Party to such a humiliating defeat, you’d think Trump would just slink away and let the party nurse its wounds. Anybody with any sense of decency would. But not Trump. Forget what happened on Nov. 8. Forget about a Senate run-off in Georgia. He wants to make sure the party’s still all about HIM.

His plans were telegraphed by press release last Friday, with control of the Senate still undecided: “President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a special announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST.”

Already, hundreds of invited guests, including many Republican members of Congress, Republican National Committee members and Republican donors, have descended on Mar-a-Lago for the big event: Trump’s anticipated announcement that he will run for the White House for the third time. And for the next two years — unless they totally break with him — Republicans will be forced to defend him.

It’s going to be all about Trump. And they’ll be forced to side with a loser.

“We’re going to win so much that you’re going to be sick and tired. You’re going to say, ‘Please, please, Mr. President, we’re sick and tired of winning.’” That’s what candidate Donald Trump predicted in April 2016. But, in fact, the exact opposite proved true. Trump is one of the biggest losers in American politics. Under his leadership, Republicans lost the Senate, the House, and the White House.

Even in 2016, while winning the Electoral College and therefore becoming president, Trump lost the popular vote by 2.87 million. He lost control of the House of Representatives in 2018. He lost to Joe Biden by 7 million votes in 2020, while Republicans also lost control of the Senate. And this year he led Republicans to the worst midterm performance of the opposition party in decades. Perhaps most tellingly, in five battleground states where Trump tried to reverse his 2020 loss — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin — voters overwhelmingly rejected Trump-endorsed election-denier candidates for governor and secretary of state.

Clearly, voters are tired of Trump’s whining about 2020. But does that mean Republicans will now finally break with Trump and move on?

Don’t hold your breath.

Yes, some party leaders — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, among others — are leading a nascent “Dump Trump” movement. But we’ve seen this movie before.

At least three times before — at the beginning of his 2016 campaign, when Trump smeared Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.); at the end of his campaign, when the “Access Hollywood” tapes were released; and on Jan. 6, 2021, when he unleashed an armed mob on the U.S. Congress — leading Republicans vowed to break with Trump. And yet each time, they quickly reversed course and crawled behind him again.

What makes you think they’re going to show any more backbone now?

Before the sun sets tonight, Donald Trump will announce his 2024 campaign for reelection. Nothing could be better news for Democrats. Nothing could be worse news for Republicans.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”