Feehery: How DeSantis can take down Trump

“To be the man, you gotta beat the man.”

In quoting the famous wrestler Ric Flair, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was talking about the lack of serious challengers against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He also could have been talking about Donald Trump, who is expected to announce another bid for the White House today.

All roads to the Republican nomination go through Trump.

He is not likely to step aside to let somebody else take the reins. He seems pretty convinced that the 2020 election was unjustly stolen from him. And the polls show him to be a formidable force in the GOP primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) put himself on the map with a convincing win in his reelection but also put himself in Trump’s crosshairs. Sensing that DeSantis is gaining an edge with the Republican faithful, the former president branded him as Ron DeSanctimonious, a reference to an overly self-referential advertisement that implied that DeSantis was sent into electoral politics by God himself.

Impact Social, a social-media monitoring firm which correctly analyzed the midterm elections and found that President Biden wasn’t as toxic with voters as Republicans had hoped, also found that when it comes to swing voters, Trump was a tremendous liability. The company tracked 40,000 voters nationwide, and found that among independent voters, Trump is toxic.

Here is how they summed it up in their report: “This tracker has consistently shown …Trump averaging -36 net sentiment over the last 5 months (down from -20 during the 2020 election). It comes as little surprise therefore that many Trump-endorsed candidates running in swing states failed to win despite President Biden’s sunken ratings. … Republican leaders are left with a quandary — they know that swing appeal is a vital component in electoral success. Trump had it and dropped it. If they want to win the White House, should they pivot to the man who picked it up?”

DeSantis, while not having the national profile of the former president, did quite well with swing voters, as demonstrated by his huge victory last Tuesday.

The question remains: How can DeSantis beat the man and thus, become the man?

Well, first, he has to keep the pressure on Trump, not by engaging with the billionaire’s childish antics, but by ignoring him. When Trump attacks Virgina Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) by making the ridiculous assertion that his name sounds “Chinese,” stay out of the story. No need to get into the mud with the best mud-slinger in the business.

Second, he has to keep expanding the base in Florida and show the rest of the country what the future Republican Party looks like. Trump deserves credit for making the Republican Party more amenable to working-class voters. But DeSantis gets even more credit for his policies of law and order, better economic opportunity and smarter, smaller government resonating with voters of all ethnicities and races.

Third, he has to remind voters how he secured American freedom while Trump sacrificed it during the COVID-19 epidemic. DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and a few other Republican governors handled COVID-19 right. Sadly, the president never fired Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and lost control to bureaucrats who needlessly destroyed the economy with ridiculous lockdowns and nonsensical containment strategies.

Fourth, he has to make it clear that he wants to run and that he has the capability to build a first-class, state of the art political campaign. He is not the most charismatic of candidates and his political circle is very small, too small for a presidential campaign. But results matter, and his results come from his tough-as-nails approach to governance and his lack of tolerance for left-leaning media narratives.

Finally, he has to be seen as the lone alternative to Trump. The longer the field is crowded with candidates who will split the vote, the more the former president can succeed. If it is a one-on-one campaign between Trump and DeSantis, the governor has a shot of beating the man to become the man, as Ric Flair might put it.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas) and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).