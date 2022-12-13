trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Press: Trump and Joe Biden should both run in 2024

by Bill Press, opinion contributor - 12/13/22 8:45 AM ET
by Bill Press, opinion contributor - 12/13/22 8:45 AM ET
AP/Evan Vucci

According to a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey, published on Dec. 9, only 37 percent of Republicans say they don’t want Donald Trump to run in 2024, while 57 percent of Democrats say they don’t want Joe Biden to run.  

What’s wrong with this picture? Everything. Members of both parties have it backwards. Republicans should be begging Trump not to run — and Democrats should be begging Biden to run. How could both Democrats and Republicans get it so wrong?  

Let’s start with Trump. He’s a big loser. Yes, thanks to the Electoral College, he won the presidency in 2016. But, since then, he’s led the Republican Party to three big losses in a row: the 2018 midterm elections; the 2020 presidential election (which, no matter what he says, he did lose); and the 2022 midterms.  

In this latest disaster, Trump’s favored candidates for governor, in either the primary or general election, lost in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, New York, Arizona, Oregon, Kansas and Maryland. His hand-picked Senate candidates lost in Arizona, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Georgia. In the end, he was considered such poison that the Herschel Walker campaign begged him not to hold a rally in Georgia on Walker’s behalf.  

Trump also faces enough legal challenges to keep an army of lawyers busy. He’s the target of a criminal case for election fraud in Georgia. Along with his three oldest children, he’s being sued by the New York state attorney general over accusations of financial fraud. He’s under investigation by the Justice Department on two fronts: for allegedly stealing presidential documents and for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He’s also been sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for inciting the attack. He’s still fighting a lawsuit brought by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who’s accused Trump of raping her in a Bloomingdale’s dressing room in the 1990s. And he could be one of those referred to the Justice Department by the House January 6 Committee for the crime of sedition.  

How could so many Republicans be so excited about such a flawed candidate, whose political stock is sinking more every day? On the other hand, how could so many Democrats be so unexcited about a scandal-free president who just wrapped up the most consequential first two years of any president since FDR?  

He may not be the most colorful president, yet in his own determined, quiet way, Biden has delivered on almost everything he promised — but for which he’s received practically zero credit, not even from fellow Democrats. Overall, he led us out of the COVID-19 pandemic, saved us from a recession and restored America’s standing in the world.  

Meanwhile, with only a slim majority in the House and a 50-50 tie in the Senate, Biden had remarkable legislative success: empowering Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and signing the first gun safety legislation in 30 years, the biggest infrastructure bill since the 1950s, the biggest climate change investment ever, and landmark legislation supporting same-sex marriage.  

On top of that, Biden just defied history by leading Democrats to stunning success in the midterms and becoming the first president since FDR not to lose a single Senate seat in his first midterm elections. Whatever else he’s achieved, Biden has certainly earned the right to run for a second term, if he so chooses.  

In fact, both Trump and Biden should run. Except in different directions. Joe Biden should run for reelection. Donald Trump should run for the hills.  

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”  

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll Joe Biden Joe Biden

More Opinion News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  2. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  3. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  4. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  5. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  8. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  9. These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
  10. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  11. Consumers may feel relief after inflation slowed in November
  12. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Lawmakers inch forward on spending deal
  14. White House calls attacks on Fauci ‘incredibly dangerous’ after Musk tweets
  15. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  16. ‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin slams ‘sheer hypocrisy’ of Pompeo’s ...
  17. Democrats tiptoe around Sinema’s political future 
  18. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
Load more

Video

See all Video