Press: Trump and Joe Biden should both run in 2024

According to a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey, published on Dec. 9, only 37 percent of Republicans say they don’t want Donald Trump to run in 2024, while 57 percent of Democrats say they don’t want Joe Biden to run.

What’s wrong with this picture? Everything. Members of both parties have it backwards. Republicans should be begging Trump not to run — and Democrats should be begging Biden to run. How could both Democrats and Republicans get it so wrong?

Let’s start with Trump. He’s a big loser. Yes, thanks to the Electoral College, he won the presidency in 2016. But, since then, he’s led the Republican Party to three big losses in a row: the 2018 midterm elections; the 2020 presidential election (which, no matter what he says, he did lose); and the 2022 midterms.

In this latest disaster, Trump’s favored candidates for governor, in either the primary or general election, lost in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, New York, Arizona, Oregon, Kansas and Maryland. His hand-picked Senate candidates lost in Arizona, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Georgia. In the end, he was considered such poison that the Herschel Walker campaign begged him not to hold a rally in Georgia on Walker’s behalf.

Trump also faces enough legal challenges to keep an army of lawyers busy. He’s the target of a criminal case for election fraud in Georgia. Along with his three oldest children, he’s being sued by the New York state attorney general over accusations of financial fraud. He’s under investigation by the Justice Department on two fronts: for allegedly stealing presidential documents and for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He’s also been sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for inciting the attack. He’s still fighting a lawsuit brought by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who’s accused Trump of raping her in a Bloomingdale’s dressing room in the 1990s. And he could be one of those referred to the Justice Department by the House January 6 Committee for the crime of sedition.

How could so many Republicans be so excited about such a flawed candidate, whose political stock is sinking more every day? On the other hand, how could so many Democrats be so unexcited about a scandal-free president who just wrapped up the most consequential first two years of any president since FDR?

He may not be the most colorful president, yet in his own determined, quiet way, Biden has delivered on almost everything he promised — but for which he’s received practically zero credit, not even from fellow Democrats. Overall, he led us out of the COVID-19 pandemic, saved us from a recession and restored America’s standing in the world.

Meanwhile, with only a slim majority in the House and a 50-50 tie in the Senate, Biden had remarkable legislative success: empowering Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and signing the first gun safety legislation in 30 years, the biggest infrastructure bill since the 1950s, the biggest climate change investment ever, and landmark legislation supporting same-sex marriage.

On top of that, Biden just defied history by leading Democrats to stunning success in the midterms and becoming the first president since FDR not to lose a single Senate seat in his first midterm elections. Whatever else he’s achieved, Biden has certainly earned the right to run for a second term, if he so chooses.

In fact, both Trump and Biden should run. Except in different directions. Joe Biden should run for reelection. Donald Trump should run for the hills.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”