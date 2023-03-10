Democratic group to air ads in four swing states to mark American Rescue Plan anniversary

A major Democratic group is launching a six-figure advertisement campaign in four critical swing states touting the benefits of the American Rescue Plan two years after President Biden signed it into law.

American Bridge 21st Century, a liberal super PAC, is airing ads in Greensboro, N.C.; Flint, Mich., Erie, Pa., and Green Bay, Wis., media markets. The 60-second television radio and TV ads, as well as 30-second streaming spots, are focused on the $1.9 trillion legislation passed in 2021 with only Democratic votes.

“While President Biden looks to cut costs for average American families and continue to grow our economy, Republicans continue to oppose extremely popular issues like capping insulin costs and protecting Social Security and Medicare,” American Bridge 21st Century President Pat Dennis said in a statement. “With these ads, American Bridge is ensuring that voters see Republicans for what they are — selfish, power-hungry politicians who focus on appeasing special interests to keep their re-election funds flowing. The contrast between the president’s leadership and the progress we have made as a country and the GOP’s constant failures could not be clearer.”

The American Rescue Plan included stimulus payments, expanded unemployment benefits, billions of dollars for local governments, expanded child tax credits and funding for education and housing. Biden and Democrats have continued to tout the benefits even two years later as a key measure that boosted the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The early targeting efforts by American Bridge ahead of the 2024 election mirrors a strategy the organization deployed ahead of the 2022 midterms and during the Senate runoffs in Georgia in early 2021, both instances where Democrats outperformed expectations.

The ads reference the media market where they are airing by name, and credit Biden with helping restore small businesses and assist working families. They also reference Biden’s efforts to “finish the job,” a nod to a frequent refrain in his State of the Union address that hinted at his looming bid for re-election.

The ads echo the strategy from the White House to hit Republicans for opposing major pieces of Democratic legislation such as the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, the latter of which was passed last year with zero GOP votes in Congress.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes key parts of Biden’s economic agenda, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, offering incentives for investments in clean energy and capping insulin costs at $35.