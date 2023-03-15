Budowsky: The Biden and Democratic Advantages in 2024 Elections

The American economy has been threatened by a run on the banks, and President Biden quickly mobilized his administration to work with the Federal Reserve Board and FDIC to devise a highly successful plan to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, former President Trump and many leading Republicans have no explanation for why they removed many of the important financial reforms instituted by President Obama and Democrats after the 2008 financial disaster.

Similarly, as the International Criminal Court revealed it was expediting its investigation of war crimes against Russia, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) questioned Ukraine’s importance to American security, calling the war merely a territorial dispute. This, compared to Biden courageously walking the streets of Kyiv and unifying the NATO alliance.

Who would the American people, our democratic allies and free people everywhere prefer to be commander in chief?

There is a clear and present danger that action to extend the debt ceiling will be defeated by House Republican obstructionism, potentially plunging the American and world economies into a devastating crisis — who would not prefer President Biden, who can work with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for a bipartisan solution, over any of his 2024 GOP opponents?

Let’s all extend best wishes to McConnell to return to great health as soon as possible. While McConnell is a fierce partisan on many matters, he does have a sense of deep understanding of critical matters such as defending democracy in Ukraine and reaching agreement on the debt ceiling, as do a significant number of his Senate Republicans whom Biden has always sought to work with throughout his career.

President Biden and Democrats are united to spend every day between today and Election Day 2024 reelecting Biden, winning control of the House and Senate and working to defend the rights of voters. They have a record of the Democratic president and House and Senate Democrats working together, often with bipartisan support, to achieve a historic record of legislative accomplishments on a long record of issues.

Building roads and bridges. Lowering prescription drug prices. Creating historic numbers of high-wage new jobs. Making life better for women, families and children. Enhancing respect for America around the world. Improving health insurance and child care. Raising incomes and enhancing working conditions for working men and women throughout the nation.

These achievements for Biden and Democrats in Washington are matched by Democratic governors and legislatures in states across the nation. This will make clear to voters that the pathway for Democrats winning office is the pathway for Americans winning a better life. In a more united nation. With leaders who believe we are in this together.

All this, compared to a deeply divided GOP that has been engaging in hurling insults in early primary and caucus states, led by Donald Trump, who I predict will never guarantee he will support the 2024 nominee and not run against him or her as a third-party candidate.

The greatest advantage Biden and Democrats have for 2024 is that they will be seen by voters as a united party, seeking bipartisan cooperation whenever possible. Republicans will be seen as a bitterly divided party with its most visible candidate embroiled in legal cases, insulting his GOP competitors throughout the campaign.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.