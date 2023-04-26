Budowsky: President Joe Biden and the age issue in the 2024 election

Probably the most important discussion in presidential polling today has to do with the number of voters who say they are uncomfortable with President Biden’s age but plan on voting for him anyway.

Biden’s “don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative” line is a good one, but it does not do justice to the choices facing voters in 2024.

Joe Biden has achieved a major body of accomplishments that voters are well aware of. And with age comes the knowledge, experience and contacts to achieve great things.

When Biden assumed the presidency, America and the world were engulfed by the worst pandemic in a century. With experience, calmness and a steady hand, Biden steered the nation across the great divide of disease and death.

When COVID was at its worst, Biden confronted a national economy of dismal growth and soaring joblessness that raised a real prospect of an economic recession. With some policies that were classic Democratic economic medicine, and others achieved with major bipartisan outreach to Republicans (remember those days?), Biden and his Republican allies made historic economic progress. Today the result is a historically high amount of job creation and low unemployment.

When he ran for president in 2020, President Biden promised to work hard to reduce the extreme and punishing costs of prescription drugs. And what he promised he did. In part working with Democrats, and in part working with Republicans, Biden achieved significant cost reductions in prescription drugs that saved consumers tens of billions of dollars.

In February 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. He now stands accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court. The people of Ukraine fought heroically and courageously, and when they came to NATO for help and support, President Biden joined the battle skillfully and effectively.

Contrary to his predecessor, who bitterly divided NATO, and contrary to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who first said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not important to American security, President Biden is a superb leader of the free world and commander in chief defending American security.

Biden has been a global leader against climate change. He has been working hard to reduce the burdens of student debt. He fights tirelessly for reproductive freedom. He battles for democracy at home and around the world. He is a man of Scranton and a man of the world.

Voters concerned about Biden’s age who will vote for him anyway see a president who has worked extremely hard for them, fought for them, protected them, defended them, lowered their health care costs and created high-wage jobs.

These voters value a great president with the knowledge, expertise and skills to get big things done — particularly compared to those who don’t. Voters know he has the heart to care about them — compared to those who never will.

If we listen to Biden and compare him only to the alternatives, it’s not a very hard choice for most voters, is it?

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.