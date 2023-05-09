trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Press: Unanimous SCOTUS decision: Who needs ethics?  

by Bill Press, opinion contributor - 05/09/23 7:00 AM ET
by Bill Press, opinion contributor - 05/09/23 7:00 AM ET
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts along with Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson
Greg Nash
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts along with Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson listen to President Biden give his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

You must admit, it would be boring if we all agreed on everything. Not only that, but it would also put people like me – commentators, columnists and most politicians – out of a job. We’d have nothing to argue about. 

Still, there are at least three issues today I think we should all, in fact, agree on.  

First, given that we’re averaging about one mass shooting a day, that Congress must do something about gun safety to protect all Americans, especially our kids. Second, that the federal government should pay its bills. Period. With no strings attached, or hostage-taking or after-the-fact game-playing. We as a government should pay our bills just as we as a family must.  

The third item on which there should be no disagreement: that members of the Supreme Court should be subject to the same ethics rules that apply to every other federal judge.   

It’s hard to believe that last statement is so controversial. And yet, in a recent statement sent to Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), all nine sitting Supreme Court justices disagreed with it. Liberal and conservative justices may disagree on abortion, affirmative action, guns, voting rights, prayer in schools and a host of other issues. But when it comes to a mandatory code of conduct for members of the nation’s highest court, they’re all in lock step: We don’t want no stinking code of ethics.   

Chief Justice John Roberts and members of the court were responding to revelations by ProPublica that Dallas developer Harlan Crow showered Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, with years of vacations on private jets, yachts, and luxury resorts, bought and restored Thomas’s mother’s home and paid private school tuition for Thomas’s grand-nephew — none of which was reported by Thomas on annual disclosure forms.  

This was a failure that, the justices unanimously seem to agree, is no big deal and represents no reason to change the “voluntary” ethics guidelines they now operate under — and which are clearly not working.  

Which boggles the mind. This is not a Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative issue. This is common sense. Is it really so radical to expect that any justice who accepts millions of dollars in freebies from a billionaire developer should at least, like any other judge or judicial employee in the nation, have to report it?  

No wonder the Supreme Court, once the top-rated government institution, now ranks near the bottom. According to an NBC poll, the court started off its current term with its lowest approval rating ever: 42 percent of Americans disapproved of the court’s work; only 35 percent approved.   

This is not a new issue. Ethics rules for the Supreme Court have been debated for years. But now, thanks to Clarence Thomas, it’s reached the point where if the court itself will not act, then some other body must step in to hold Thomas accountable and pressure the court to act. There are three options.   

In theory, Congress could pass legislation imposing ethics guidelines on the court, but Republicans who rushed to Thomas’s defense would block this from happening. Second, the Judicial Conference of the United States, the agency charged with administering federal courts, could act. The third and best option is for Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a criminal investigation of Thomas.  

After all, federal judicial guidelines clearly state: “One who knowingly and willfully falsifies or fails to file or report any information required under the Act is subject to civil and criminal sanctions.” (5 U.S.C. 13106a). Garland has said “No man is above the law.” What is he waiting for?  

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”   

Tags Clarence Thomas Dick Durbin harlan crow John Roberts Merrick Garland supreme court approval ratings Supreme Court ethics

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Opinion News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  3. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  4. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  5. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  6. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  7. Judge restricts Trump’s social media posting in hush-money case: report
  8. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  9. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  10. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  11. Marjorie Taylor Greene renews call for public release of Jan. 6 tapes
  12. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  13. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  14. Abbott deploying ‘tactical border force’ as Title 42 nears end
  15. US courts are practicing medicine without a license — for a fix, look to the ...
  16. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  17. Five potential outcomes for debt limit battle
  18. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
Load more

Video

See all Video