Mellman: Pro or con on affirmative action?   

As the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action in college admissions, pollsters, or at least journalists writing about polls, seem to be reaching diametrically opposed conclusions.

A University of Massachusetts national poll was headlined “Majority of Americans oppose affirmative action.” Reuters’ headline was similar, “Most Americans think college admissions should not consider race-Reuters/Ipsos poll.”

By contrast, NBC News headlined their story quite differently— “Majority of Americans favor affirmative action in colleges as Supreme Court seems poised to end it, poll says.”

Is the polling really that contradictory?

Although it wouldn’t be surprising to see inconsistent results on complex issues, I’d argue the polling on affirmative action is fairly consistent on three points.

Americans are uncomfortable using race to determine college admissions.

Americans see value for society in diverse college campuses.

Americans do not want the courts to prevent colleges from using race as a factor in admissions.

As on other issues, different questions produce different answers on affirmative action.

Polls that purport to show opposition to affirmative action almost all employ questions focused on whether race should be a factor in admissions.

Consider UMass’ item: “Do you support or oppose the consideration of an applicant’s race or ethnicity, alongside factors such as an applicant’s high school grades, standardized test scores, and letters of recommendation, when evaluating students for admission into a college or university?” By this reckoning 33 percent support affirmative action while 42 percent oppose it.

That’s more opposition than support, but opponents fail to muster majority opposition, with a large number having no opinion.

It’s also worth noting that this framing of the questions allows race to work either way. Considering race isn’t described as benefiting historically excluded populations, so some could understand it as allowing universities to discriminate against Blacks or others on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Even more problematic in this vein is the IPSOS question which asks whether a student’s race or ethnicity “should be major considerations, minor considerations or not considered at all for college/university admissions.” Sixty-two percent say it should not be considered at all.

This is the question Reuters focuses on in its headline and its story, ignoring contradictory data in the same poll.

For instance, by 58 percent to 29 percent, respondents say they “support programs that are aimed at increasing racial diversity of students on college campuses” and by 49 percent to 37 percent respondents say, “Due to racial discrimination, programs such as affirmative action are necessary to help create equality.”

Pew’s item makes clear that some colleges must turn down many applicants and race is but one factor they consider with an eye toward increasing diversity. But it also inquires about the principle of colleges taking race into account in reaching admissions decisions.

Fifty percent disapprove, while 33 percent approve.

By contrast, questions showing support for affirmative action are more directly on point, asking about whether the Supreme Court should make it illegal.

NBC’s question from the AP/National Opinion Research Center put it this way: “The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether colleges and universities can consider race and ethnicity as part of their admissions decisions, a practice commonly known as affirmative action. Do you think the Supreme Court should or should not prohibit the consideration of race and ethnicity in admissions?”

A robust 63 percent said the court should not prohibit consideration of race in admissions, while just over a third said such considerations should be prohibited.

Similarly, NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist found 57 percent wanting to continue affirmative action programs, while just 38 percent wanted to see them “abolished.”

Americans recognize their importance in creating diversity and redressing past discrimination.

According to a NORC survey for the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, 79 percent believe “Diversity contributes to a better education for all students,” while 69 percent say “Affirmative action helps create diverse campuses, which benefits all of us.”

Over two-thirds say, “Affirmative action promotes equal opportunities, including for those who did not have it in the past.”

Despite their discomfort with the idea of race-based criteria, Americans understand their importance and don’t want to see the Supreme Court prohibit affirmative action in college admissions.

