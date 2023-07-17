trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Press: Welcome to the 2024 GOP demolition derby

by Bill Press, opinion contributor - 07/17/23 7:45 AM ET
by Bill Press, opinion contributor - 07/17/23 7:45 AM ET
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is shown before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on July 11, 2023 regarding General Charles Brown's nomination as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Greg Nash
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is shown before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on July 11, 2023 regarding General Charles Brown’s nomination as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

For a sick form of entertainment, there’s nothing like a demolition derby, where drivers hop into their beat-up old cars purely for the fun of crashing into each other. But, while fun to watch, it makes you wonder why anyone would want to take part in it.  

Which is exactly like the 2024 Republican presidential primary. There are 10 candidates so far in their own demolition party, each apparently bent on a mission to destroy themselves, but only after destroying the Republican Party in the process.  

In their zeal to capture the nomination by appealing to the most extreme elements of their base, Republicans are upending much of what the traditional Republican Party once stood for.  

Take last weekend’s cattle call in Iowa. Sponsored by the evangelical organization Family Leader as an opportunity for Republican candidates to show off their conservative credentials, host Tucker Carlson instead turned the forum into a test on Ukraine — pressuring each candidate in turn to stand up against U.S. support for Ukraine.  

It’s hard enough to understand why evangelicals would take sides with Russia against the United States, NATO and Ukraine, but is this really what the Republican Party wants to run on in 2024? If so, when did the party of Ronald Reagan become the party of Vladimir Putin?  

Of course, that’s not the only example of Republicans turning on the Pentagon. For months, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has maintained a one-man blockade against military promotions — more than 250 so far — unless the Pentagon drops its policy of providing time off and travel costs to servicewomen, no matter where they are stationed, to seek an abortion.  

The demand was added by Republicans to the House version of this year’s proposed Pentagon budget. Because, in their view, overturning Roe v. Wade did not go far enough.  

In an open letter, seven former Defense secretaries warned that Tuberville’s antics threaten national security and undermine our military readiness. But Republicans have refused to budge. When did the traditional pro-Armed Forces Republican Party become the anti-Pentagon Republican Party?  

It’s not just the military that’s targeted by many Republicans. On several fronts, they’ve gone after law enforcement in general. They hail those who stormed the Capitol and assaulted police officers on Jan. 6 as patriots. If reelected, the Republican frontrunner has suggested he’d issue many of them presidential pardons. Twenty-one House Republicans voted against awarding police officers who defended them on Jan. 6 the Congressional Gold Medal.  

And last week, Washington witnessed an eye-popping spectacle as the Republican-controlled House held a special Judicial Committee aimed at FBI Director Christopher Wray — a lifelong Republican, appointed by Donald Trump — whom Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has accused of “weaponizing” the FBI against Trump and other GOP leaders.  

One by one, Republicans attacked Wray, with some of them supporting legislation to defund the FBI by $1 billion. It’s enough to make J. Edgar Hoover roll over in his grave. When did the law and order party of Richard Nixon become the anti-law enforcement party?  

Admittedly, it’s early in the 2024 sweepstakes. But based on the issues they’ve focused on so far, the Republican Party seems to be telling American voters: We’re the party who doesn’t think overturning Roe v. Wade went far enough. We’re the party that supports Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. We’re the party that’s injecting culture war politics into the military. And we’re the party willing to attack law enforcement officers for doing their job.  

Welcome to the 2024 GOP demolition derby.  

Press hosts “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”    

Tags Christopher Wray isolationism jan. 6 pardons military promotion holds Tommy Tuberville Tucker Carlson ukraine weaponizing the fbi

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Opinion News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  3. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  4. Why Crimea’s Kerch Bridge is a big deal in Russia’s war in Ukraine
  5. Proposed Alabama map rejects Supreme Court-mandated second Black-majority ...
  6. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  7. Ford cuts prices on electric pickups amid battle with Tesla
  8. Georgia Supreme Court denies Trump bid to quash Fulton County investigation
  9. Four things to know about the rapidly changing housing market
  10. Minnesota AG compares Clarence Thomas to house slave in ‘Django Unchained’
  11. Jim Jordan considers holding Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress 
  12. Top exec at Trump’s Truth Social resigns
  13. Charles Barkley goes after Bud Light critics: ‘Y’all can’t cancel me!’
  14. Supreme Court, Republicans to blame for lack of debt forgiveness, students say ...
  15. Can my job track my phone?
  16. Ex-Trump chief of staff Kelly says second term would be ‘nonstop gunfight’ 
  17. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  18. Kemp says he’s ‘certainly not running,’ GOP can’t win White House ...
Load more