Press: House GOP fiddles while America burns  

While studying at the American Academy in Rome in April, I learned a lot about the history of Rome: what’s true and what’s not true. And chief among what not’s true is this: Nero did not fiddle while Rome burned.

In fact, he wasn’t even in Rome when the fire broke out. He was in Antium, some 35 miles away. And Nero didn’t play the fiddle, because the fiddle didn’t even exist at that time.

Still, the phrase “Nero fiddled while Rome burned” lives on — not so much as a historical reference, but as shorthand for doing something trivial, meaningless or irresponsible during an emergency. The description perfectly sums up how the Republican-led House of Representatives has been operating in 2023.

Consider, first, what’s going on in this country. Like Rome, America is literally burning up. We are only seven months into 2023, but every month so far has been the hottest in history. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July recorded the highest temperatures experienced in 120,000 years. As of today, the Weather Service reports that 50 million Americans from the Plains to the Mississippi River are under heat alert.

The results are catastrophic worldwide. It’s so hot in Phoenix, which has experienced 31 straight days of temperatures over 110 degrees, that cactuses are dying from the heat. Arizona doctors report people suffering severe burns merely from falling to the ground. Marine biologists reported ocean temperatures of over 100 degrees in the Florida Keys. The economy has suffered billions of dollars in lost productivity because utility, construction and other workers can’t work outdoors in the heat.

As of July 18, fire officials reported 880 active wildfires in Canada, of which 580 were still burning “out of control” — smoke from many of which severely impacted air quality in the United States. Wildfires in Greece forced the government to evacuate tourists. In Sicily, smoke from fires shut down its two major airports. Italy, Spain and France are all experiencing record temperatures.

And scientists agree: It’s all due to climate change. There’s no denying it any longer. Everywhere on the planet you look, climate change is here with a vengeance. Sooner and stronger than we expected. Almost punishing us for not taking it more seriously sooner. Climate change may be, in fact, the most serious crisis facing this country and the entire planet today.

And what are our elected representatives in the House doing about it? Nothing. So far this year, Republicans have held only one climate change-related hearing. Not on seeking solutions to the problem. But to accuse President Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry of pursuing a “far-left radical agenda” — after which two dozen House Republicans introduced legislation to defund his entire operation.

House Republicans just don’t have time for climate change. They’re too busy holding hearings on what are, for them, more important issues: UFOs, cocaine at the White House, gas stoves, Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden (complete with sexually-explicit photos). They’re continuing the practice started by former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and now endorsed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): using congressional hearings not to deal with serious issues, but to promote their extreme political agenda, make headlines, gratify their base and convince them to send more money. Meanwhile, the planet is burning.

In A.D. 64, Nero may not have fiddled while Rome burned, but history will show that in 2023 House Republicans did.

Press hosts “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”