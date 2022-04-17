Hispanics are abandoning Biden in droves. Here’s why

Poll after poll shows President Biden losing support from every demographic in the book. Quinnipiac University has the 46th president at 33 percent approval overall, or just 9 points higher than President Nixon had on the day he resigned from office.

But perhaps the most disturbing number for Team Biden comes when looking at his stunning fall among Hispanics, a hugely important voting bloc that went to him to the tune of 61 percent.

In the Quinnipiac poll released this week, Biden receives just 26 percent approval. Upon entering office, FiveThirtyEight.com had Biden at 69 percent approval, so we’re talking a 43-percentage point drop in the span of 15 months. And just 12 percent of Hispanics “approve strongly” of Biden’s performance as president, while 54 percent “disapprove strongly” or “disapprove somewhat.”

For Democrats, these are keep-you-up-at-night numbers. Because Latinos are the country’s largest minority voting bloc.

Pandering to Latinos in the most obvious and phony ways possible ain’t helping, either.



“It’s awful hard to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported,” President Biden once said without realizing how offensive his perspective was. Again, why would Latinos be worried about being deported if they’re already legal citizens? The president was stereotyping more than 60 million people as illegal immigrants.

By the way, “Latinx,” the term preferred by most progressives, is an attempt to refer to the group in a gender-neutral manner. But according to Bendixen & Amandi International, 40 percent of Latino voters are offended by the use of “Latinx,” while just 2 percent identified as Latinx. Two percent.



“The numbers suggest that using Latinx is a violation of the political Hippocratic Oath, which is to first do no electoral harm,” explained Fernand Amandi, of Bendixen & Amandi International, to Politico after the poll results were released.

Latinos’ two greatest concerns are skyrocketing inflation and crime. A recent Axios poll found that 37 percent of Latino voters say inflation is their top concern, while 35 percent listed crime.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also reportedly warned that certain high-profile Democratic lawmakers may cost Democrats the House in the upcoming midterm elections. According to a book coming next month by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, Pelosi believes the party has “alienated Asian and Hispanic immigrants with loose talk of socialism.”

In Latino communities, “Democrats had not been careful enough about the way they spoke about abortion among new Americans who were devout people of faith,” per “This Shall Not Pass.” The 82-year-old speaker also reportedly said that Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) were jousting to be the “queen bee” of the party.

As for 2024, potential Republican candidates such as Ron DeSantis are gaining support among the group. The same Axios poll showed the Florida governor’s approval at 46 percent, which is notable considering the Republican was at only 39 percent approval just three months ago. As for other looming potential candidacy of Donald Trump, he gained 8 points with Latino voters when comparing the 2016 and 2020 results (though he was still beaten by Joe Biden in this voting bloc by a wide margin).

Biden’s handling of the border may yield the most surprising data coming out of border states such as Texas. More than 50 percent of registered Latino voters there disapprove of the administration’s handling of the border. And as you may recall, Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to handle the border crisis, but she has been almost entirely apathetic on this front.

“I say this very respectfully to her: I moved on,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told The New York Times recently of Harris. “She was tasked with that job, it doesn’t look like she’s very interested in this, so we are going to move on to other folks that work on this issue.”

Joe Biden, the presidential candidate who captured more votes than any other person in U.S. history, currently has the support of just one-third of the country. The Latino community is leading the exodus — a prospect the Democratic Party could not have imagined 15 months ago after taking complete power in D.C.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist.