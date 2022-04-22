Democrats must feel voters’ pain on inflation

The midterm elections are less than eight months away. For the one third of Democratic senators up for reelection in November, and the 221 House Democrats who will face an angry and frustrated electorate, the coming weeks and months will be crucial in convincing voters that Democrats deserve to stay in power in Congress. To do that, they must take a drastically different tack.

It’s not that what they have been doing is wrong. It isn’t. Many Democratic strategists have argued that Democrats and the Biden administration need to tout their historic economic achievements over the past year and a half.

But they are not matching their positive economic message with an acknowledgement that they feel voters’ pain over rising inflation and soaring gas prices, and then offering solutions. If Democrats don’t start now, they will be the ones feeling pain in November.

Talking about what pains the nation should come easy for a party that prides itself on understanding the plight of the people. Add a president who is perhaps best known for his empathy, and Democrats shouldn’t be having trouble making emotional connections.

Democrats must quickly pivot to talking about what every recent poll has shown — that inflation is the number one worry on voters’ minds, regardless of how they feel about the record-breaking jobs numbers or other seemingly good economic news.

This is not the case now. On the contrary, Quorum searched public comments by lawmakers from the beginning of this year until April 13, measuring how many times each member of Congress talked about inflation during that time period. Of the 10 lawmakers who talked about inflation most, all were Republicans. Of the Democrats who talked about inflation, most represent safe seats or are not up for reelection. Only one Democrat who spoke about inflation was in a swing district — Sharice Davis (D-Kansas). More need to follow her lead.

Democrats shouldn’t be dismissive when talking about inflation and its effects. Economist Rob Shapiro points out that people are economically better off now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and that household income is up, as is household spending, even when accounting for inflation.

But these facts shouldn’t be the only thing Democrats counter with. Voting is an emotional act. The economy is improving, but many Americans don’t feel that improvement yet.

Democrats must talk about the very real economic, emotional and mental costs of inflation. They need to acknowledge the anxiety many low-income, working- and middle-class Americans are feeling. Many doubt they will be able to make ends meet at any given moment.

Along with touting what they have already accomplished, Democrats should bring up two or three solutions — including additional targeted help for families, canceling student debt and rolling back Trump era tariffs on goods. Biden has already tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which will help lower gas prices.

If Democrats can do this at every public event they hold and in every media interview they give, Americans will start to see legislators who genuinely care and who are urgently acting to bring them relief. This could go a long way towards easing Americans’ pain. And it may even save Democrats the pain of losing control of Congress.

Maria Cardona is a longtime Democratic strategist, a principal at Dewey Square Group, a Washington-based political consulting agency, and a CNN/CNN Español political commentator. Follow her on Twitter @MariaTCardona.