Minorities are finding a new political home with the Republican Party

This week on my podcast “Real America,” I sat down with Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) and Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), the first two Republican Korean American women to serve in Congress, to discuss how Democrats are leaving Asian Americans behind.

On the eve of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Republican National Committee is highlighting our efforts to reach communities Democrats take for granted. As Democrats run further left, their radical agenda has become out of step with voters. Americans of all backgrounds are discovering that there’s never been a better — or more important — time to vote Republican.

The GOP has been making inroads into the Asian American community for years. Under the Trump administration, Republicans saw a 7 percent gain with Asian Americans from 2016 to 2020. The shift was even greater among Vietnamese Americans, who experienced a 14 percent shift toward Republican candidates. And if that news wasn’t bad enough for Democrats, 43 percent of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community see race relations “getting worse” under Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the RNC is building relationships with Asian Americans by opening Asian Pacific American community centers in California, Georgia, Texas and a brand new one in Nevada, with more to come. These grassroots, local offices are part of how we’re building relationships with Asian Americans and taking our message of law and order, educational opportunity, and economic growth to new voters.

Asian Americans aren’t the only community where the RNC is making inroads. While Democrats push socialism, radical abortion policies and refer to them as “Latinx,” Hispanic Americans are concerned about preserving freedoms, raising strong families and putting food on the table. It’s no wonder a recent Quinnipiac poll found that Biden’s approval rating with Hispanic voters was lower than any other racial or ethnic group: just 12 percent say they “approve strongly” of his time in office.

In fact, polls consistently show Hispanics are moving away from the Democratic Party. A Wall Street Journal poll from December found that Hispanic voters were equally divided over who they would vote for in the next election. The momentum certainly seems to be with the GOP: A record 103 Republican Hispanic candidates are seeking congressional seats this year. It’s an early sign that our efforts to take our message to new voters and investment in Hispanic community centers in states like Texas, Wisconsin and Florida are making an impact.

A similar pattern is playing out among Black voters, who have been particularly hard hit by Democrats’ destructive agenda. Democratic support for the defund-the-police movement has led to a surge in violent crime that’s disproportionately impacting Black Americans. Inflation is hitting Black Americans — especially women — hardest, with 44 percent saying rising prices pose a serious financial hardship. That’s why Black support for Democrats is quickly eroding: Backing for Democratic Congressional candidates fell from 56 percent in November to only 35 percent in March.

It’s no better for Biden, whose approval with Black Americans plummeted 30 points since he took office. Black GOP Congressional candidates like Texas’ Wesley Hunt and Michigan’s John James are proof that skin color doesn’t dictate values or political affiliation. Our strategic engagement with Black Republican candidates, elected officials, and community leaders through our RNC Black American community centers are helping Republicans establish a presence in districts previously dominated by Democrats all over the country.

These trends are part of a broader story. For generations, Democrats thought they had a monopoly on minority voters. But now, Democrats’ failed promises, polarizing agenda and rising prices are catching up with them. We’re building relationships and making significant investments in these communities. We’re winning over new voters by taking our message of freedom and opportunity to their doorstep. And we’re identifying and equipping young Republican leaders from minority communities through our RNC Rising Star program.

Democrats are simply doubling down on their failed policies and overplaying their divisive rhetoric — without offering solutions or plans to keep families safe, empower entrepreneurs and create opportunities for advancement. Meanwhile, Republicans are committed to enacting policies that will lift all Americans from every background. Come November, Democrats will be in for a rude awakening.

Ronna McDaniel is chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. Follow her on Twitter: @GOPChairwoman.