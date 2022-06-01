trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Campaign

Universal firearm background checks are grounded in data science analytics

by Sheldon H. Jacobson, Ph.D., opinion contributor - 06/01/22 10:30 AM ET
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill
Flowers and candles are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at the school. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Universal firearm background checks are supported by the majority of Americans. Lawmakers in the House have passed such a bill, which has yet to become law as it remains stuck in the Senate. 

Several states have firearm background checks. The problem is that the specifics of the background checks across states are highly variable and firearms can be purchased in another state using a Federal Firearm Licensee.

Universal firearm background checks provide one layer of protection against a multi-faceted, complex problem, with both merits and limitations.

Despite opposition, background checks are something that we all subject ourselves to. Here are some examples: 

Travel

Anyone enrolled in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)  PreCheck program must submit information about themselves and permit a background check to be conducted. Upon completion, they are granted PreCheck status so that during airport security screening, they can take advantage of expedited screening lanes. This allows them to pass through airport security screening checkpoints more quickly, without removing as many items from their carry-on bags. PreCheck status makes a traveler known to the TSA, which reduces the need for enhanced physical screening.

Finance

Anyone who has applied for an automobile loan or mortgages has given permission for their financial background to be checked, including their credit score. The goal of such a background check is to assess the likelihood that a person will be able to pay back any money that they are loaned. The background check determines a person’s credit worthiness and the amount that is within their ability to repay. A financial background check permits financial institutions to make informed decisions about each applicant, with those who are most credit worthy rewarded with the most favorable loan terms.

Although background checks come in many flavors, seeking a variety of information, their common theme is that they are making a risk assessment. Such information is the foundation of risk-based decision-making

Risk-based decision-making ensures that information is used to align resources with risk. For TSA PreCheck, travelers with known risk are deemed to have lower risk to the air system, which permits them to be subjected to expedited physical screening at airports security checkpoints. Those with unknown risk undergo enhanced screening. Those applying for a loan or mortgage that are deemed to have low risk of a default are approved with more favorable terms, like lower interest rates. Those with a high risk of default are either not given a loan or charged a higher interest rate to compensate for the extra risk. 

Firearms

Risk-based decision-making works. It is grounded in data science analytics. We all subject ourselves to background checks to gain the advantages that a favorable risk assessment offers. Yet, universal firearm background checks are met with resistance by some lawmakers, even though they are widely supported in the population, including many who elect them into office. 

Any lawmaker unwilling to support the concept of background checks for firearms should relinquish their TSA Precheck privileges and be subjected to enhanced screening at airport security checkpoints lanes, or never apply for a loan or mortgage. 

Risk-based decision-making benefits those with favorable backgrounds and penalizes those with issues of concern. The information provided by risk-based assessments like background checks are weighed and evaluated to make decisions. The risk-assessment information does not make the decision, but rather, informs the decision. Ignoring such information is at best, foolhardy and at worst, dangerous. 

What remains indisputable is that risk-based information leads to more informed decisions that benefits everyone. Not employing risk-based decision-making ignores the benefits that data science analytics offers to decision-makers.

What is subject to discussion and debate is how risk-based information should be applied to inform decisions. This is where the debate on universal firearm background checks should begin. 

Sheldon H. Jacobson, Ph.D., is a professor in Computer Science and the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. A data scientist, he applies his expertise in data-driven risk-based decision-making to evaluate and inform public policy. He has researched aviation security since 1996, providing the technical foundations for risk-based security that led to the development of TSA PreCheck.

Tags Background checks Firearms Guns Security Sheldon H. Jacobson Shooting TSA

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Herschel Walker ‘mad’ at Trump ...
  2. Trump on Sussmann verdict: ‘Our ...
  3. Kellyanne Conway responds to ...
  4. Inaccurate oxygen level readings ...
  5. Ohio Senate race in virtual deadlock: ...
  6. Handful of House GOP lawmakers open ...
  7. Biden, Democrats out of sync in ...
  8. Jan. 6 panel lays out inquiries for ...
  9. Biden’s ex daughter-in-law opens up ...
  10. Census blunder may tip 2024 to ...
  11. Five takeaways from Biden’s ...
  12. Let Biden be Biden
  13. Biden’s inner Trudeau: On guns, he ...
  14. The reason President Biden might not ...
  15. George Conway: Time to end ...
  16. Navarro formally sues Jan. 6 ...
  17. Kremlin rips Biden administration ...
  18. Democrats’ lead Trump impeachment ...
Load more

Video

See all Video