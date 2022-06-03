National Gun Violence Awareness Day: What will it take for the GOP to act?

National Gun Violence Awareness Day takes on a whole new meaning this week. Texas families and friends are remembering the defenseless children and teachers whose lives were snuffed out in Uvalde on May 24, which closely followed another shooting in Buffalo. Since Uvalde, several more mass shootings have rocked communities across the country.

Schools have become target-rich ground zero shooting galleries instead of educational outposts and pathways to the future. School children are sitting ducks robbed of their lives and innocence. Sadly, it seems Republican politicians just don’t care.

Historians may well mark this period of school shootings as the “Dangerous Decade.” Sadly, attacks on school children have not been few and far between.

At Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School. 17 children ages nine to 11 and two teachers were gunned down. On Dec.14, 2012, a gunman murdered 20, six-and seven-year-old kids and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In between those two dark days, there have been several other school shootings including the murders of two adults and 15 teenagers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018.

But the massacre in Uvalde didn’t halt the National Rifle Association (NRA) gun fest in Houston last weekend. GOP notables including former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) assembled with calls to resist new gun restrictions — but certainly not to honor the fallen teachers and school children.

Nothing illustrates the differences between the two parties than the response of the Democratic and Republican leadership to the massacre.

While Republicans gathered to break bread with the NRA, President Biden travelled to the site of the shootings and attended a mass to honor the memory of the children who died that infamous day.

The former president was true to form and called for more guns to stop the murders, which is like fighting a fire by adding gasoline to a raging inferno. The sitting president called for a ban on the ownership and possession of the military assault weapons used to kill the innocent victims in Buffalo and Uvalde.

Passage of strong measures to reduce gun violence would save countless lives and prove to millions of Americans that democracy still works in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

A Morning Consult poll conducted the day after the Uvalde massacre indicated that two of every three Americans favored a ban on military assault weapons like the one used to murder the innocents in Uvalde.

Thanks to President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress, the U.S. had an assault weapon ban in place as law between 1994 and 2005, but a Republican controlled Congress let it lapse. During the decade long ban, mass shootings decreased. They then rose dramatically after the ban ended.

The Morning Consult survey also indicated that nine in 10 Americans supported background checks for gun buyers. But it seems even this simple common-sense step is a bridge too far in an evenly divided Senate, where the GOP lawmakers receive significant NRA funds.

A Brady Campaign study found that 16 GOP members of the U.S. Senate had received more than $1 million of direct and independent financial support from the NRA during their political careers. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is among the politicians who have received more than seven figure from the pro-gun group. The massive contributions suggest that the NRA will breathe easy if the GOP is in control of the upper chamber next year.

The perverse power of the NRA is systematic of two clear and present danger to American democracy: big money and hardening of the political arteries.

But as the days and weeks pass, the shootings will continue, and Republicans will oppose reasonable efforts to stop the carnage. Unless voters rise to defend democracy and save the next generation of Americans.

To meet these existential threats that threaten democracy in the United States, it’s time to take a cold hard look at the archaic traditions that prevent America from meeting the challenges that it faces. There are many things we could do that require cumbersome constitutional amendments.

But there is nothing sacred about the Senate filibuster, which has been an obstacle to change since the early days of our great republic. The prominent casualty of the filibuster was the delay for decades of civil rights legislation, which eventually gave Black Americans their overdue constitutional liberties. There’s nothing in the U.S. Constitution that enshrines the filibuster and the threshold vote to end debate on a contentious issue has been changed several times. The same could be said about increasing the size of the Supreme Court to make it responsive to public opinion, but that’s a matter for another day. Right now, all we have is our vote to defend democracy — make it count.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster and CEO of Bannon Communications Research. His podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon,” airs on Periscope TV and the Progressive Voices Network. Follow him on Twitter: @BradBannon